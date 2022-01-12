ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Managing Pain Differently: Alternative Pain Management Techniques

By Amanda Guerrero
healthworkscollective.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChronic pain is a serious problem for many people. The CDC reports that over 20% of adults suffered from chronic pain in 2019. Over 7% of adults had pain that impaired their work or personal lives to a significant degree. We experience pain in our daily lives due to...

www.healthworkscollective.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

Getting More of This Important Vitamin Could Help Tame Arthritis Pain in Your Knees

Few things are more bothersome than arthritis pain. It’s a constant companion that makes most movement difficult, especially when it’s found its way to your knees. Sitting on the couch all day might be all you want to do, but it’s not exactly the healthiest habit. Instead, try taking more vitamin D to help curb your knee pain from arthritis. A new study has solidified a link between the condition and some relief.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Overview of Acute Pain Management

Acute pain is a sudden physiologic response to noxious stimuli. Individuals may experience acute pain after a burn or trauma, or following surgery in the perioperative period. Patients with chronic illnesses (eg, arthritis, neuropathies, spinal conditions, low back pain, multiple sclerosis, sickle cell disease, migraine, trigeminal pain or neuralgia, complex pain syndrome) may also experience acute pain flares. Acute pain can diminish respiratory function, increase metabolic demand, hinder wound healing, suppress immunity, and impede mobility. Poor management of acute pain can contribute to increased morbidity, delayed recovery, protracted opioid use during and after hospitalization, higher care costs, and an increased risk for progression to chronic pain. Among trauma patients, it can also increase the risk for posttraumatic stress disorder. When treating acute pain, clinicians must assess the risk-benefit ratio of treatments to provide the best possible patient-centered outcome while avoiding unnecessary opioid exposure. Reevaluation of patients is also critical in this setting because medications to control acute pain should be used for the shortest time possible while also ensuring that the patient is able to mobilize and restore function.
HEALTH
healthista.com

7 ways to naturally manage winter aches and pains – an Osteopath’s guide

Is the colder weather making your winter aches and pains worse? Osteopath and creator of Holistic Impact Kemmy Gichaba, reveals 7 ways to manage pain naturally. The winter weather, particularly the cold can cause slow, tender, and achy joints, which make it hard to get moving and can cause general discomfort and pain.
FITNESS
uctv.tv

Pediatric Pain Management

Kids are not little adults and their pain should be treated through a pediatric pain management lens. Amber N. Borucki, MD, discusses what pain is, the historical perspective of pediatric pain, how to assess pain in children, treatment options and more. Recorded on 12/01/2021. (#37517)
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Management#Chronic Pain#Back Pain#Mental Health#Cdc#Prt
asapland.com

The Back Pain Relief Method

I’m pretty sure that most of you guys reading this article will be familiar with the all-famous ‘Frog Pose.’ It is an asana which is also known as Mandukasana in Sanskrit. Satyananda Saraswati first introduced this asana, and it is an excellent back pain relief method. It gives immense relief from lower back pain; do a few minutes daily to enjoy its benefits.
WEIGHT LOSS
KXLY

Aquatic Exercise Cuts Pain, Disability From Low Back Pain

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Therapeutic aquatic exercise leads to greater pain alleviation in patients with chronic low back pain compared with physical therapy, according to a study published online Jan. 7 in JAMA Network Open. Meng-Si Peng, from the Shanghai University of Sport, and colleagues assessed...
WORKOUTS
Portsmouth Times

Alleviate everyday aches and pains

Pain occurs for a variety of reasons. Pain may be a byproduct of overuse of a particular part of the body, or it could signal an underlying illness or condition. Sometimes injury is at the heart of aches and pains. Daily aches and pains may be seen as a normal...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
The Guardian

Global spread of autoimmune disease blamed on western diet

More and more people around the world are suffering because their immune systems can no longer tell the difference between healthy cells and invading micro-organisms. Disease defences that once protected them are instead attacking their tissue and organs. Major international research efforts are being made to fight this trend –...
FITNESS
arcamax.com

Adults Who Use Marijuana And Have This Condition Are More Likely To Develop Stroke Complication

A new study looking into the effect of THC on a specific type of stroke found worse outcomes for patients who were marijuana users. A new study found that people dealing with a bleeding stroke might face worse outcomes if they’re also cannabis consumers. The study is the largest of its kind to look into the impact of THC on this severe form of stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

Dementia Could Be Close if You Manifest This Weird Behavior While Shopping

There’s no fooling around when it comes to dementia. We also certainly must not think that it can only happen when we’re very old. In very rare cases, even individuals as young as 30 can suffer from dementia. Like pretty much any other disease, dementia installs progressively in...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy