The search for the next Honolulu Police Chief is anticipated to take at least six more months despite growing criticism of the lengthy process. Representatives of PSI Services LLC, the consulting firm the city hired to help with the search, told the Honolulu Police Commission on Wednesday that they plan to spend the next six months identifying the top candidates for the position through a multi-phase process that will cut the field from 19 to either three or four finalists. At that point, the police commission will be tasked with selecting the department’s next chief.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO