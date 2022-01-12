ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

CORONAVIRUS: Fauci hot mic comment apparently calls Marshall ‘moron’ after second heated exchange

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nearly four-hour public hearing in Congress on the federal response to COVID-19 variants may well be remembered only for a hot mic comment from Dr....

kvoe.com

