Twin panda cubs debut at Tokyo zoo, woo devoted fans

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Plainview Daily Herald
 3 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Twin panda cubs made their first public appearance Wednesday before devoted fans in Tokyo, but they will be on display only briefly for now — over three days — due to a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant. The twins,...

WRAL

Double the fun: Baby twin pandas set to debut

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Baby twin pandas are set to make their public debut at Tokyo's Ueno Zoological Gardens on January 12th and tickets are in high demand.
ANIMALS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Twin panda cubs make first public appearance

TOKYO (AP) — Twin panda cubs made their first public appearance Wednesday before devoted fans in Tokyo, but they will be on display only briefly for now — over three days — due to a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant. The twins, male cub Xiao Xiao and its sister Lei Lei, […]
PETS
The Independent

Rare baby white rhino born at UK zoo hailed ‘a little miracle’

A rare baby white rhino born at a UK zoo has been hailed as a “little miracle”.The southern white rhino calf was born to mother Njiri, aged nine, and 13-year-old father Zimba at Africa Alive near Lowestoft Suffolk on Saturday.Keepers do not yet know if the calf is male or female and it has yet to be named.White rhinos typically weigh between 40kg (six stone four lbs) and 60kg (nine stone six lbs) at birth.They are typically able to stand just an hour after birth, immediately attempting to suckle on their mother.The species was previously hunted to near...
ANIMALS
AFP

Chilean zoo jabs big cats, orangutan against Covid-19

Bengal tiger Charly and Bornean orangutan Sandai, both members of endangered species, have received coronavirus vaccines at a Chilean zoo in a Latin American first. Charly, Sandai and eight other animals at the Buin Zoo in Santiago were chosen for the experimental vaccine campaign as they belong to species considered at high risk of contracting Covid-19. The viral disease which has killed more than 5.4 million humans so far, has also been found in zoo monkeys, apes and big cats, as well as in deer in the wild, in house pets and in minks. Along with three lions, two other tigers and three pumas, three-year-old Charly and Sandai, 26, received their second dose Monday of an experimental vaccine developed especially for animals but not yet available for sale.
ANIMALS
abc57.com

Panda cub at National Zoo plays in snow for the first time

The National Zoo shared video of their 16-month-old panda cub, Xiao Qi Ji, playing in the snow for the very first time on Monday. The Washington DC zoo said that in 2021, the giant panda cub was a “little wary during his first encounter with snow.”. 2022’s first snow...
ANIMALS
BBC

London Zoo: 'Cubcam' footage shows newborn rare Sumatran tiger

London Zoo has shared the first footage of an adorable Christmas arrival - a critically endangered Sumatran tiger cub - from when it was born on Sunday, 12 December. 'Cubcam' has captured the cub's first moments with 10-year-old mum Gaysha. According to the zoo, Sumatran tigers are the rarest and...
ANIMALS
UPI News

Monkey visits kindergarten in China, accepts offered snacks

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A monkey wandered into a Chinese town and was spotted hanging out at a school, where it was fed snacks by local children. The macaque was spotted Monday on the roof of a kindergarten in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and was caught on camera by a parent waiting for their child to be released.
PETS
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Human-raised chimp sent to Kenya to learn how to live with other apes beaten to death by fellow chimpanzees

A chimpanzee that had been raised by humans died last week after it was killed by other chimpanzees in a sanctuary in Kenya where it was being slowly integrated.On 17 December the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya announced in a statement on Facebook that the female chimpanzee named Baran, 4, had died just months after it was brought to the sanctuary to be integrated with other chimpanzees." width="500">The sanctuary said that Baran had undergone a successful 90-day quarantine period as stipulated by the Director of Veterinary Services and enforced by Kenya Wildlife Services. She had been moved to the main...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Tigers, lions and monkeys found ‘chained, underweight and stressed’ in Philippines zoos

Big cats used as props for tourist selfies were found chained and malnourished, and monkeys and other animals were living in inhumane conditions in five popular Filipino zoos, investigators say.The animals, together with an orangutan, a bear and pythons, were said to be suffering in “filthy and barren” pens and video footage suggested they were showing signs of severe psychological stress.The creatures were among more than 100 kept in conditions that one scientist described as “utterly horrific”, alleging they amounted to “clear and obvious abuse”.Zoo chiefs, who say animals have died and are suffering because of a drop in tourism...
ANIMALS
petapixel.com

Oldest Lion in Kenya Captured in Stunning Photos

Professional wildlife photographer Leighton Lum was shooting in Kenya when he came across a lion known as Morani. At 14 years old, Morani is the current title holder for the oldest known lion in a national reserve in the East African country. The 33-year-old photographer captured a series of gorgeous...
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Marina Chapman, The Woman Who Claims She Was Raised By Monkeys

Marina Chapman says she was four years old when she was abandoned in the Colombian rainforest, where a family of capuchin monkeys adopted her and taught her how to survive. Marina Chapman thinks she was born sometime in the early 1950s, though she’ll likely never know for sure. When she was four, she was abducted near her home in Colombia and abandoned in the jungle — where she was raised by monkeys for the next five years.
ANIMALS

