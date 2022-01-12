COVID-19 test hoarding in Minnesota limits appointments amid omicron surge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As cities in Minnesota have taken action to combat the surge in COVID-19 cases, there are no statewide mandates in place. On Thursday, average positivity rate in Minnesota breached 20% for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In the last two weeks, cases in the state have tripled. Minneapolis and St. Paul have reinstated mask mandates, as have other Twin Cities suburbs and Duluth. The mayors of the two largest cities in the state also announced this week that those heading to bars, restaurants and venues will need to be vaccinated or show proof...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO