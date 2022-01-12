ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Japan service sector sentiment slightly improves in Dec as COVID-19 cases kept low

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's service sector sentiment index rose 0.1 point to 56.4 in December, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday, as domestic COVID-19 cases remained low through the month despite concerns around the new Omicron variant. That marked the fourth straight month...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Asian stocks mixed as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months. Tokyo, Shanghai and Seoul were lower while Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. U.S....
WORLD
Navy Times

Japan asks US forces to stay on base as COVID-19 cases jump

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday asked that the U.S. military in Japan stay inside its bases to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Hayashi said he spoke on the phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and was promised utmost efforts to ensure people’s health. It was not immediately clear if a base curfew would be issued.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WNCY

Japan’s service sector activity growth eases in December -PMI

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s services sector activity expanded at a slower pace in December as growth in new and outstanding business softened and expectations for the 12 months ahead eased to a four-month low. The world’s third-largest economy is expected to rebound in the final quarter of last...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Japan's Okinawa sees doubling of COVID-19 cases, considers emergency steps

TOKYO (Reuters) -The southern Japanese island chain of Okinawa emerged on Wednesday as the epicentre of a new coronavirus surge, with cases more than doubling from the previous day and officials were considering imposing emergency curbs. New infections in the prefecture jumped to 623 from 225 on Tuesday, the highest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Inflation#Tokyo National Museum#Cabinet Office#Omicron#Reuters Jan 12#Bloomberg Jan 12
Reuters

Irish services sector growth slows sharply again in Dec -PMI

DUBLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Growth in Ireland's service sector slowed sharply for the second successive month in December as firms reported that a rising wave of COVID-19 infections was dampening demand, a survey found on Wednesday. The AIB IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 55.4 from 59.3...
BUSINESS
AFP

US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the data was first calculated in 2010, the Labor Department reported. But PPI in the final month of the year gained just 0.2 percent compared to November, its slowest increase in over a year, and half the increase economists were expecting, due to a 0.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods. The data follows the government report on consumer prices released Wednesday showing the biggest annual increase in nearly four decades, fueled by jumps in prices for cars, housing and food.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
leedaily.com

Will Omicron’s Spike Trigger New Coronavirus Stimulus Checks?

In terms of COVID-19, 2022 didn’t get off to a good start. The new Omicron variety is causing chaos around the country right now. A similar occurrence occurred at the start of last year, which contributed to the acceptance of the third round of stimulus checks. A Change.org petition...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Beijing Is Intentionally Underreporting China’s Covid Death Rate (Part 1)

“The official figures do not reflect the true death toll, particularly in China…” - Newsweek. The Covid pandemic — its ups and downs, waves and variants – has been the main driver of economic events, and financial market reactions, for the past two years. Positive news like the Pfizer/Moderna vaccine announcements in November 2020 have spurred major market rallies, and worries over new mutations of the virus have provoked sell-offs. We are now entering the phase (we are told) where the pandemic will become endemic – which means we will have to “live with it” and with the countermeasures that will be necessary. The debate is shifting from the medical aspects of Covid to the economic aspect – what price society will have to pay to “live with it” going forward.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy