Albuquerque, NM

Vaccines clinics around New Mexico

By Alyssa Bitsie
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is promoting a series of free COVID-19 vaccine clinics around the state this week. Events run from now through Sunday with Pfizer doses available for both kids and adults. CDC guidelines do allow you to mix and match vaccine brands, so even if you did not get Pfizer for your first round, you can get a Pfizer booster.

The following are the locations, dates and times of vaccine clinics (walk-ins are welcomed but registration is encouraged):

  • Cesar Chavez Community Center located at 7505 Kathryn Ave SE #5260 in southeast Albuquerque; January 11-14 and January 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Saturday only, clinic will be Albuquerque Civic Plaza instead of the community center from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Pojoaque Fire Department located at County Road 179 19-US HWY 84/295 in Santa Fe — January 11-16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily
  • Gadsden Independent School District located at 4950 McNutt Rd. in Sunland Park –January 11-16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily

For more information or to register for a vaccine, visit vaccinenm.org/registration .

#Cdc
