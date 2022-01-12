ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Chart Of The Week: Backlogs And Bond Yields

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack on Backlogs… and Bond-Yield Back-Ups: In this chart we map the path of the global backlogs indicator and the US 10-year Treasury yield. I think it’s fair to say that there are a number of...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneyweek.com

Tech stocks teeter as US Treasury bond yields rise

Expect 2022 to be “a year of policy tightening”, says Andrew Sheets of Morgan Stanley. This time last year, investors thought America’s Federal Reserve wouldn’t raise interest rates until April 2024. As recently as last August, market pricing still implied that “liftoff” wouldn’t come until April 2023. Yet with inflation soaring, the Fed has been forced to take a more hawkish stance. Traders are now expecting the first rise as soon as this March.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Stocks slip, bond yields edge up with rate hikes in focus

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global stock markets stumbled again on Friday and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as cautious investors considered imminent U.S. interest rate hikes and the uncertainty of their impact on the economy. Even a spate of solid earnings reports from Wall Street banks — JPMorgan Chase &...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury#Qe#Fed
FXStreet.com

Yields are slightly higher on short dated treasuries and slightly lower on the long bond

Financials: March Bonds are currently 5 higher at 156’06, up 8 for the week. 10 Year Notes 1 lower at 128’17, down 3 for the week. % year notes are 2. 1 lower at 119’23 8 lower for the week. Yields are slightly higher on short-dated treasuries and slightly lower on the long bond. Comments by Fed Chair Powell were somewhat less hawkish as he testified that rates will be raised as needed to fight inflation, this also caused a sell-off in the dollar. Long-term support remains at 153’00 on March Bonds.
STOCKS
investing.com

Weakening U.S. Dollar Shakes Markets

On Thursday, the US dollar suffered losses and traded below crucial support levels as inflation was not hotter than expected in December, prompting investors to cut long positions. Amidst the rising tide of inflation in the markets, the US CPI report for December was highly expected. The headline reading of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Rebounding After Powell Testimony

Investing.com - The U.S. dollar edged higher in early European trade Wednesday, stabilizing after the previous session’s weakness as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell soothed fears the central bank will tighten monetary policy aggressively this year. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian stocks retreat as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months.Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were lower while Sydney advanced. U.S. futures declined, with the contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials 0.1% lower.Surging coronavirus cases in Asia have raised uncertainty about the pace of recovery from the pandemic. The omicron coronavirus variant has swept across Australia and other countries in the region despite high vaccination rates and strict border policies. Japan reported...
MARKETS
ShareCast

Asia report: Markets close lower as bond yields rise

Markets in Asia closed in a negative state on Tuesday, as rising bond yields and concern over the prospect of higher interest rates saw traders keep a firm grip on their wallets. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.9% at 28,222.48 after market participants returned from a holiday on...
WORLD
investing.com

Fed Tightening Pivot Boosts Treasury Yields; Stocks And Bonds Both Sell Off

A triple whammy from the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy sent Treasuries into a tailspin last week and boosted yields on the 10-year note to 1.77% by Friday. On Monday, yields spiked above 1.8% before settling just above Friday’s level. The Fed minutes from the mid-December policy meeting...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Core Bond Yields Not Really Pushing through to the Same Extent

Yesterday started with a continuation of last week’s trading dynamics but ended quite differently. European equities slipped about 1.5%. Wall Street in early trading recorded losses as deep as 2.7% for the Nasdaq before staging an impressive intraday turnaround. The tech-heavy index even managed a marginal green close of 0.05%. There were no specific triggers other than dip-buyers and core bond yields not really pushing through to the same extent. The US curve flattened with the short end adding >3 bps but the long end shedding up to 2.7 bps (30y). The 10y tested 1.77% resistance to reach an intraday high of 1.806% before closing at 1.76%. German yields fluctuated and finished with minor gains of 0.7-1.3 bps across the curve. The 10y variant (-0.034%) eked out another cycle high. The European 10y swap yield (0.38%) took another baby step towards the 0.40/42% resistance area. Japan’s yen came out victorious in FX space thanks to the fragile sentiment and lesser core bond yield momentum. EUR/JPY fell from 131.30 to 130.46. USD/JPY closed at 115.20, down from 115.66. Interesting to note: the Swiss franc was hammered. EUR/CHF in recent days edged higher from 1.034 to 1.05 yesterday. Some refer to fears that the central bank may start intervening in case the situation along Ukrainian borders sours further. Barring the yen, the dollar gained against major peers though finished in off intraday highs in most cases. EUR/USD edged lower from 1.136 to 1.133 after recovering from declining sub 1.13. EUR/GBP whipsawed in similar fashion and ended slightly lower at 0.834 (from 0.835).
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold, silver see modest price pressure from rising bond yields

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold a bit weaker as traders fear rising bond yields

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Bond Yields, Omicron Surges and Ukraine Talks - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- Rising bond yields continue to put stocks under pressure after a labor market report that showed inflation pressures still bubbling. China's zero-tolerance Covid-19 policy comes under fresh strain amid evidence of community spread in a key port city. The U.S. and Russia talk down chances of easy progress as negotiations begin on de-escalating the situation in Ukraine, and oil prices stabilize after disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya ease. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, 10th January.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Focus remains on rising bond yields

- US yields move higher as markets view the Fed was unlikely to be concerned by softer employment growth as the underlying trend remained favorable. - Chinese property developer Shimao Group [813.HK ]said to put all of its property projects for sale in late Dec [follows recent default on trust loan].
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy