Stocks retraced some more of their recent declines on Tuesday. Will the market continue higher following today’s consumer inflation data?. The S&P 500 index gained 0.92% yesterday, as it got back above the 4,700 level. The broad stock market’s gauge extended its advance following Monday’s upward reversal from the local low of 4,582.24. It was a dip-buying opportunity. However, the short-term advance still looks like an upward correction within a new downtrend. The broad stock market continues to trade within an over two-month-long consolidation. Late December – early January consolidation along the 4,800 level was a topping pattern, and the index fell to its previous trading range.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO