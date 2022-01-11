ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Pairing Soups & Sides: A Recipe Collection

By Susie Middleton
mvmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuild supper around a soup with just the right side dish or garnish. Having a repertoire of good soups is one of the best gifts you can give yourself as a cook. They’re satisfying to make, you can stretch them over a few nights (or freeze leftovers), and they’re just plain...

mvmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Ice Cream Tastes So Good

While ice cream in fast food establishments can often be overlooked, it can equally be the reason for someone's visit. Fast food favorite ice creams like the Chocolate Dipped Cone from Dairy Queen, the Wicked Strawberry Cone from Rally's, and the Vanilla Waffle Cone from Culver's, are proof of just how beloved ice cream is. And while McDonald's ice cream may not get top billing, it certainly is an ice-cold delicacy that many care about.
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Olive Garden Might Be Removing This Staple From the Menu and Fans Won't Be Happy

In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
RESTAURANTS
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Will Help You Peel Hard Boiled Eggs in Seconds

Whether you’re whipping up deviled eggs, egg salad, or just snacking on a hard boiled egg, there’s one pesky problem that always gets in the way. That’s right, we’re talking about the stubborn shell. Peeling it away from the eggy goodness inside can feel like a battle against tiny shards or take so long that you forget why you even wanted to eat it in the first place.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Soup#Leek Soup#Soups#Tortilla Soup#Food Drink#Cookthevineyard Com#Radicchio Salad#Apple Cheddar Rustic#Kale And Cabbage Cheesy#Blue Cheese
newsandviewsusa.com

The Original Hot Dog Factory now open

With roots in Detroit, an internationally inspired take on hot dogs, and a sustained presence in Atlanta, The Original Hot Dog Factory is growing rapidly. Local entrepreneur and franchisee, Darius Alexander is excited to be bringing the versatile menu to Douglasville. The new location, which also offers Spice Wings, a similar concept with international inspiration on its wing menu, is at 6920 Douglas Boulevard, by Bruster's.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Someone Once Found This Breaded Organ In A KFC Meal

Every once in a while, we see stories on the news about someone finding something really gross in their fast food: dead insects, used bandages, fingernails, and so on. A lot of these incidents stem from employee accidents, like when one Arby's worker got her finger caught in a meat slicer — the finger eventually ended up in someone's sandwich (via HuffPost).
FOOD & DRINKS
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
RECIPES
Washington Post

This chicken soup recipe brings ginger and turmeric to the classic warming bowl

The chicken soup I grew up eating, the Jewish penicillin my grandmother and generations before her made, is such a part of who I am, I cook it from deeply ingrained memory, and I make it often. But recently, while I was starting to whip up a batch, I had the urge to spike it with a warming tingle of ginger instead of the usual dill.
RECIPES
goldcountrymedia.com

Soup's on, and the timing is perfect for these recipes

By now, I am sure we have already skipped over our resolutions and are moving on to a better year. As winter has set in, it reminds me of soup time. My neighbor Vicki walked by while we were out front, and she talked about making French onion soup. So, I had to also jump into the kitchen and make French onion soup. Thanks, Vicki.
RECIPES
StyleCaster

This $12 Kitchen Gadget Chops Garlic in Seconds & Saves You From Sticky, Smelly Fingers

When you’re cooking dinner from scratch, there can be a lot of prep involved. You have to dice onions, cube veggies, cut protein and so much more. Loads of recipes require minced garlic to add flavor, but let’s be honest, mincing the aromatic is anything but joyful. This step might be the most tedious one of the bunch, but thankfully, there’s a kitchen gadget that makes it much less annoying. Chef’n’s GarlicZoom Garlic Chopper does all the work for you. It’s the tiniest, simplest appliance that can mince up to three whole cloves of garlic in one go. The brand couldn’t have...
RECIPES
Mashed

Panera's New Menu Items Are Inspired By Asian Comfort Foods

You can picture it now: When you walk through the doors of bakery-cafe chain. , you are immediately met with the fragrant aroma of freshly baked bread. What started out as just a few shops in Missouri, per Mental Floss, has transformed into fast-casual giant with over 2,100 locations across the country (via Panera). Unique in several ways, the pioneering chain was the first in the United States to introduce calorie counts to its menu, says USA Today, and was once billed as the healthiest fast food chain in the nation by Health Magazine. And that's not to mention that Panera's "You Pick 2" option has long been a game-changer for indecisive orderers everywhere.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy