ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police Blotter: Sunset District

By Sunset Beacon
sfrichmondreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattery: 1300 Block of 47th Avenue, Dec. 3, 1:44 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a battery. The victim reported that he had been out with people known to him when one of them hit him on the head with an unknown object, which was possibly a pipe....

sfrichmondreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead On Route 40: Police

A woman is dead after being shot multiple times in Woodlawn, according to WBAL TV. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 5400 block of Baltimore National Pike where officers found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. This is a developing story,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale Police Officer James McDowell Charged With Grand Theft, Scheme To Defraud

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department announced the arrest of one of their own on Thursday morning. Authorities said that following an investigation by Fort Lauderdale’s Public Corruption Unit, the Broward County State Attorney’s Office filed formal charges against officer James McDowell. He faces three counts of grand theft and one count of organized scheme to defraud. McDowell turned himself in to the Broward County Main Jail, Thursday, January 13th. Detectives said the investigation has revealed several instances where McDowell signed on to work off-duty details while still working his regularly scheduled shift at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, resulting in several hundred fraudulently billed hours and the loss of thousands of dollars. McDowell has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of criminal prosecution being handled by the Broward County State Attorney’s Office.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Sunset
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Big Rapids Police Weekend Blotter

40-2102457 @ 7:28am Check wellbeing 800 block Colburn. Caller advised he thought male who lives at that address may be suicidal. Family contacted the male who was sleeping inside the residence and was fine. 40-2102458 @ 5:04pm Possible fraud/embezzlement 1000 block Perry Ave. Former employee wrote off approximately $8,000.00 worth...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
merrillfotonews.com

MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

12-27-21 At 3:33 p.m. Probation and Parole requested that a male party be taken into custody. The male party was arrested for a probation violation. At 9:14 p.m. an employee from a local motel reported that he recognized a male individual from a few nights prior, who had broken into one of the slot machines and stolen $400 worth of cash. When police arrived, the male party had already left. The investigation is ongoing.
MERRILL, WI
CBS San Francisco

San Pablo PD: Replica Gun-Wielding Man Shot Dead By Officers Intended To Be Killed By Police

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — San Pablo police released surveillance and officer bodycam footage Friday of a man shot dead by officers last month in what was appears to be a deliberate effort by the man to force police to kill him. The incident happened December 15 after police received a 911 call from a store clerk on the 1300 block of Market Ave. reporting a man was in the parking lot holding a handgun. The clerk told police the man was repeatedly taking the magazine out of the gun and putting it back in and he feared the man was...
SAN PABLO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian Police Officer Terminated

In the late afternoon of March 1, 2021, the Sebastian Police Department was made aware of a social media post by a person unknown to police, which contained concerning allegations. “The anonymous person providing the social media post believed it was directed toward one of the their officers,” Captain Tim...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Turnto10.com

Fall River police officer with pending assault charges fired for misconduct

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River Police Officer Michael Pessoa has been fired from the department, according to Interim Police Chief Paul Gauvin. Gauvin said Wednesday that Pessoa showed "egregious violations" of the department's rules of conduct. He said that Pessoa's pending criminal charges were unrelated to his...
FALL RIVER, MA
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Police Narcotics Arrest

Two people are under arrest after police seized a variety of drugs after a narcotics search warrant at a home near South Mississippi Street and Southwest 8th Avenue. Officers Took in nine and a half pounds of marijuana, 4 point three grams of cocaine, and an assault rifle. Police arrested...
AMARILLO, TX
firststateupdate.com

SWAT Team Arrest UD Student, Friend, Both Facing Felony Charges

On Monday evening at approximately 7:40, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to Jay Drive in the community of Chelsea Estates in New Castle for an occupied burglary, according to police. Officials said when the officers arrived, they learned from the 21-year-old male victim...
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Miami

Arrest Made After Lauderhill Police Car Set On Fire Outside Synagogue

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Lauderdale Lakes man is In Custody accused of committing two different arsons in Broward county over the past month and a half. Brian Bocage, 21, faced a bond court judge Friday. Bocage has six criminal counts related to two different incidents. Thursday night Bocage was picked up on an outstanding warrant related to torching the Veterans memorial in North Lauderdale in early December. Bocage put video of himself setting the fire on Instagram. While BSO was questioning him, Lauderhill police arrived to ask him about the torching of a vacant police cruiser in a synagogue parking...
LAUDERHILL, FL
whdh.com

Have you seen these people? Boston police update Most Wanted list

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department has updated its Most Wanted list. Alex Rodrigues on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, and firearm offenses. Francisco Mahon on an armed robbery charge. Casey Kolenda on firearm and drug offenses. Reyes Familia on charges of human trafficking and...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy