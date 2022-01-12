ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Oil prices hold firm on hopes economic growth to support demand

CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil prices steadied on Wednesday after rising in the previous session on expectations that fuel demand will continue to strengthen as the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates more slowly than expected. Brent and U.S. crude oil futures are trading at their highest since the highly...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
BUSINESS
Reuters

Biden looks to reshape Fed with historically diverse slate

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has picked former Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin for the Fed's key regulatory post and two Black economists - Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson - to serve on its board in what would represent a landmark demographic overhaul of the world's most powerful central bank.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
FOXBusiness

Dollar's drop signals shaky US economy

Inflation is roaring, and King Dollar is snoring even as interest rates rise. The dollar, which has dropped for three straight sessions, has been giving up gains seen after the Federal Reserve has signaled strong interest rate hikes in the coming months. The dollar has dropped to the lowest level against the Euro since November.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports biggest weekly rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs since October

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by 11 to 492 this week. That followed a rise of just one oil rig the week before, and marked the biggest weekly climb since October, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by 13 to 601, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, finding support as worsening tensions between Russia and Ukraine raised concerns over a potential disruption to global crude supplies. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.78, or 2.2%, at $83.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Explainer: Oil price spike leaves limited options for Biden

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Two months after U.S. President Joe Biden announced an unprecedented effort among major oil consuming economies to work together to bring down rising fuel prices, prices are again approaching multi-year highs. And Biden has few options to stop the rally. Global benchmark Brent crude...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Gas Prices#Oil Markets#Oil Stocks#The U S Federal Reserve#Omicron#Api#Reuters
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

US banks slide on earnings, oil prices help to support the FTSE100

It’s been another choppy week for European equity markets with weakness in US equity markets bleeding into a negative end to the week, as speculation about the pace of US rate rises keeps investors on edge. Talk from various Fed policymakers that up to 5 rate rises might be needed before the end of the year is creating extra volatility and some anxiety, particularly where the Nasdaq is concerned.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
staradvertiser.com

Oil producers aren’t keeping up with demand, causing prices to stay high

Nearly two years ago, the world’s oil producers slammed on the brakes and drastically cut production as the pandemic gripped the world’s economies. The sharp pullback came with an implicit promise that as factories reopened and planes returned to the air, the oil industry would revive, too, gradually scaling up production to help economies return to pre-pandemic health.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower, a day after climbing to a 2-month high

Oil declined Thursday, falling back a day after settling at the highest price in two months. Prices fell despite continued weakness in the U.S. dollar, "signaling that the move higher in oil futures over the past month may have once again gotten too far ahead of the physical market reality," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Hopes of "omicron burning through the population quickly has caused many to overlook the impact the current global wave of the virus is having on demand," he said. However, Wednesday's Energy Information Administration report "emphasized just how hard it is hitting gasoline demand despite the lack of new U.S. lockdowns." February West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy