Simon Cowell And Lauren Silverman Are Engaged: Reports

By Vianne Burog
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Simon Cowell is finally engaged to his longtime love Lauren Silverman after a nearly two-decades-long romance. A source told People that Cowell, 62, proposed to Silverman, 44, on Christmas Eve in Barbados, where they first met. According to the insider, the proposal took place during a family vacation. The longtime couple...

