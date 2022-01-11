Who is in the cast of Yellowstone prequel 1883?

1883 debuted in December 2021 and is a prequel to Paramount's hit drama series, Yellowstone.

Members of the cast for the prequel include famous country singers and Oscar-winning actors, portraying the Dutton family as they flee poverty and embark on a journey through the Great Plains.

Who is in the cast of the Yellowstone spinoff series 1883?

The cast of 1883 is made up of well-known actors and celebrity country singers, joined on screen by some fresh faces.

The cast includes:

Sam Elliott

Sam Elliot plays the role of Shea Brennan Credit: Getty

Sam Elliott, 77, plays the role of the tough handsome cowboy, Shea Brennan.

Elliott is an American actor who is most famously known for his roles in A Star Is Born, Road House, The Big Lebowski, and The Hero.

“It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer,” Elliot said via Parade, about his part in the project.

“I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us.

"The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature, and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw plays the role of James Dutton Credit: Getty - Contributor

The country music star Tim McGraw, 54, plays the role of the patriarch of Yellowstone's Dutton family, James Dutton.

While McGraw is known for his work in the music industry, this is not the first time he has dabbled in the acting world.

McGraw has been acting on and off since 1992 and is most famously known for his roles in Tomorrowland, The Blind Side, Friday Night Lights, and Flicka.

“This is truly a dream job,” McGraw said via Parade.

“Taylor [Sheridan] has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity."

"The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew,” he continued.

Faith Hill

Faith Hill plays the role of Margaret Dutton Credit: AFP

Joining McGraw is his wife of 25 years, Faith Hill, 54, who is also a famous country music star.

Hill plays the role of the matriarch of the Yellowstone's Dutton family Margaret Dutton.

Hill has never really dabbled in acting before, but on the music side, has been very successful with over 40 million albums sold worldwide.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Hill said about her role.

“The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life.

"I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor [Sheridan] and his entire team.”

Isabel May

Isabel May plays the role of Elsa Dutton

Actress Isabel May, 21, plays young Elsa Dutton, the teenage daughter of James and Margaret.

Free and rebellious, Elsa is the narrator of the series, offering a fresh, more optimistic perspective.

Playing alongside her famous on-screen parents, the 21-year-old actress considers herself lucky to be in this role.

She said: "I don't really know how I've had this opportunity.

"It's difficult to find such depth and growth in a character especially at her age, considering the genre as well, being a Western it's usually from a male perspective."

Isabel might be a familiar face to some, as she she's appeared on the small screen before playing Katie Cooper in the Netflix show Alexis & Katie.

She also has a recurring role as Veronica Duncan on the CBS sitcom Young Sheldon.

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson portrays the role of Carolyn Credit: Getty

Joining the array of Hollywood celebrities is American actress, singer, songwriter, and producer Rita Wilson.

Wilson, 65, announced her role on January 11, 2022, to her 1million followers.

"The secret is out—I’ll be joining my friends @faithhill and @thetimmcgraw on the show @1883official this season! Keep up with episodes every Sunday on @paramountplus to catch a glimpse of yours truly 🤠," she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her on set.

Wilson reportedly portrays the role of Carolyn, a storekeeper at Doan's Crossing who helps Margaret decompress with some whiskey punch.

The news comes just days after her husband, Tom Hanks, guest stared in 1883 as Civil War General George Meade.

Billy Bob Thornton

Marshal Jim Courtright, played by Billy Bob Thornton, 66, is based on a real-life gunslinger and reputable lawman in Fort Worth.

He is introduced in Episode 2, where he ruthlessly shoots a number of criminals in cold blood in a crowded bar.

Oscar-winning Billy Bob Thornton has a prolific career as an actor, writer, director and musician.

He told People: "These days, the streaming shows and things like 1883 are so much like movies. I mean, they're cinematic and you can develop a story over a period of episodes, so I'm all for it.

"I think it's kind of the future in a lot of ways."

Dawn Olivieri

Dawn Olivieri plays the role of Claire Dutton Credit: The Mega Agency

American actress Dawn Olivieri, 40 plays the role of Claire Dutton on the show.

Claire Dutton is the sister of James Dutton and the sister-in-law of Margaret Dutton.

Outside of 1883, Olivieri is known for her roles as Lydia in Heroes and Monica Talbot in House Of Lies.

Her resume also includes roles in American Hustle, Den Of Thieves, The Vampire Diaries, and How I Met Your Mother.

What is 1883?

1883 is the prequel of Paramount's hit show Yellowstone.

The show follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey West through the Great Plains to seek a better future in what is known as "America's promised land."

The show is meant to chronicle the history of the Dutton family and how they got to where they are in Yellowstone, which is set in the present day.

1883 is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, which offers monthly subscriptions ranging from $4.99 to $9.99.

