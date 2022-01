Tennessee's venerable old football home is getting a needed face-lift this offseason with construction underway at Neyland Stadium. Works crews and trucks were in the arena the day after the Vols closed the regular season by beating Vanderbilt at the end of November, and work has continued over the past several weeks on two different sections of the stadium. Tennessee on Friday released a two-minute video along with some photos of the updated construction on the upgrades, which will be completed for the start of the 2022 season.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO