Jay Valai leaves for same position with Oklahoma Sooners

By Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider Managing Editor
Scarlet Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Saban will be looking for a new corners coach following the 2021 season. According to several reports, Jay Valai, who was Alabama's corners coach this season will be taking the same...

alabama.rivals.com

