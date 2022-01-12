ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlothian, VA

Storm warning: James River – Midlothian rains down on Manchester 68-39

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
James River – Midlothian’s offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-39 win over Manchester on January 11 in Virginia girls high school basketball action.

The Rapids stormed over the Lancers when the fourth quarter began 52-27.

James River – Midlothian opened an immense 34-15 gap over Manchester at the half.

You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

