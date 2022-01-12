ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Anne, IL

St. Anne’s-Belfield dismantles Trinity Episcopal in convincing manner 73-23

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbBkk_0djHGtHF00

St. Anne’s-Belfield’s offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 73-23 win over Trinity Episcopal at Trinity Episcopal High on January 11 in Virginia girls high school basketball action.

You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

Henrico Citizen

Louisa County darts by Goochland in easy victory 61-22

Louisa County left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Goochland 61-22 in a Virginia girls basketball matchup on January 14. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Matoaca staggers Petersburg with punishing performance 71-18

Matoaca swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Petersburg 71-18 on January 13 in Virginia girls high school basketball. var divsize = document.querySelector('#emp-5f920').parentNode.clientWidth; var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid509276 = window.pid509276 || rnd; var plc509276 = window.plc509276 || 0; var abkw = window.abkw || ''; var absrc = 'https://ads.empowerlocal.co/adserve/;ID=181918;size=0x0;setID=509276;type=js;sw='+screen.width+';sh='+screen.height+';spr='+window.devicePixelRatio+';kw='+abkw+';pid='+pid509276+';place='+(plc509276++)+';rnd='+rnd+';click=CLICK_MACRO_PLACEHOLDER'; var _absrc = absrc.split("type=js"); absrc = _absrc[0] + 'type=js;referrer=' + encodeURIComponent(document.location.href) + _absrc[1]; document.write('');
PETERSBURG, VA
Henrico Citizen

Glen Allen topples Mills Godwin 52-44

A tight-knit tilt turned in Glen Allen’s direction just enough to squeeze past Mills Godwin 52-44 in a Virginia boys basketball matchup on January 14. var divsize = document.querySelector('#emp-2901e').parentNode.clientWidth; var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid509276 = window.pid509276 || rnd; var plc509276 = window.plc509276 || 0; var abkw = window.abkw || ''; var absrc = 'https://ads.empowerlocal.co/adserve/;ID=181918;size=0x0;setID=509276;type=js;sw='+screen.width+';sh='+screen.height+';spr='+window.devicePixelRatio+';kw='+abkw+';pid='+pid509276+';place='+(plc509276++)+';rnd='+rnd+';click=CLICK_MACRO_PLACEHOLDER'; var _absrc = absrc.split("type=js"); absrc = _absrc[0] + 'type=js;referrer=' + encodeURIComponent(document.location.href) + _absrc[1]; document.write('');
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Powhatan severs Cosby’s hopes 60-45

Powhatan tipped and eventually toppled Cosby 60-45 on January 13 in Virginia girls high school basketball action. Powhatan’s shooting jumped to a 35-30 lead over Cosby at the half. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven...
POWHATAN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Powerhouse performance: St. Gertrude roars to big win over St. John Paul the Great 63-43

St. Gertrude’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on St. John Paul the Great during a 63-43 blowout during this Virginia girls high school basketball game. var divsize = document.querySelector('#emp-27013').parentNode.clientWidth; var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid509276 = window.pid509276 || rnd; var plc509276...
Henrico Citizen

Ruh-Roh, John Marshall shuts down Maggie L. Walker GS 70-41

John Marshall’s river of points eventually washed away Maggie L. Walker GS in a 70-41 offensive cavalcade in a Virginia girls basketball matchup. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

