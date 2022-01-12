Depleted Benton boys beat Hogan Prep 62-41 in first round of Cardinal Classic

The Benton Cardinals had to dig deep against Hogan Prep, winning 62-41 in the first round of the Cardinal Classic on Tuesday at Springer Gymnasium despite just six players receiving minutes.

Though they won comfortably, Benton (9-3) coach Jared Boone wasn’t willing to give the team a pass for some less-than-ideal execution on the floor.

“We found a way to win, which is the main thing, but we didn’t play very well,” Boone said. “I get it, late game, it’s hard to get up for it. But there were a lot of things we didn’t do well, and we were fortunate to win tonight.”

The first quarter was tight with the Cardinals edging out Hogan prep (4-6) just 16-13.

Benton found more success in the second quarter as the Rams’ offense struggled to connect from range, enabling the Cardinals to open up the offense and score easy buckets in transition.

Senior forward Kason Mauzey discussed the team’s evolution into a more up-tempo offense this season.

“Transition is big,” he said. “Last year we weren’t always getting out and running but this year that’s one of our main things is just getting up the court, pushing the ball and getting easy points.”

Mauzey led the team with 18 points, one of four players scoring in double digits by the game’s end.

Among those four players was sophomore Zach Smith, who stepped into a bigger role against Hogan Prep and led the team with nine first-half points.

“Zach is capable of doing that, we watch him do it every day in practice and we’ve been on him saying he needs to translate that into the game,” Boone said. “He did great, showed that he belonged out there like we knew he did all along.”

Smith was happy to contribute to the offense with the additional minutes.

“It felt good, felt like I was doing something for the team and helping out out there,” Smith said.

The Cardinals outscored the Rams 19-6 in the second quarter, with a 3-pointer from freshman Myles Bachali in the final seconds of the half giving them a 35-19 lead.

Benton maintained the edfe throughout the remainder of the game, leading 47-33 entering the fourth quarter before more fast break points let the Cardinals grow their lead even more. Mauzey scored 12 of his points in the second half, including a pair of emphatic dunks.

The Cardinals advance to play Winnetonka in the semifinals Thursday. After an up-and-down performance against the Rams, Smith says they’ll need more from the team going forward if they want to finally take gold in their home tournament.

“Our energy level altogether is gonna have to go up a lot,” Smith says. “We haven’t won it in years, so it’d be cool to win it.”

