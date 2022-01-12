ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sam Reinhart scores twice as Panthers top Canucks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gwm6a_0djHF5dJ00

The Florida Panthers, who have the best home record in the NHL, successfully defended their ice once again, using two goals and an assist from Sam Reinhart to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday night in Sunrise, Fla.

Florida improved to 19-3-0 at home, also getting one goal each from Aaron Ekblad, Maxim Mamin and Aleksander Barkov. Ekblad, Frank Vatrano and Anton Lundell added two assists each.

Barkov, despite missing 13 games, leads Florida with 15 goals.

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 42 saves, improving his record this season to 17-3-3.

Jason Dickinson and Juho Lammikko scored for the Canucks, who were playing their first game since Jan. 1 due to a pair of COVID-related postponements.

Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko had a rough game, allowing five goals on 26 shots.

The Canucks had their nine-game point streak snapped, falling to 8-1-1 in their past 10 games.

The Panthers are on a seven-game points streak (6-0-1). They entered the game leading the league in home-game goals (4.4 per contest), and they improved their average.

The hosts’ scoring barrage started with the game’s first two goals, both in the first period.

Ekblad scored on a slap shot beyond the right circle at 5:18. Reinhart, in his first game back from COVID protocol, made it 2-0 with his deflection of a Radko Gudas shot at 6:24.

Vancouver cut its deficit to 2-1 with 11:31 gone in the first as Dickinson took a pass from Conor Garland and scored from the left circle.

The Panthers dominated the second period with all three goals, starting with Reinhart on a power-play deflection off his body from a Jonathan Huberdeau shot at 8:46.

Mamin then scored at 9:12 while playing five a side, getting a gorgeous between-the-legs pass from Lundell, who had his back to the net. Mamin then lifted the puck over Demko with a backhander.

Barkov, taking a long Ekblad pass from deep in his own end, closed the second-period scoring with a short-handed breakaway at 19:00. It was Barkov’s third short-handed goal in his past six games.

Vancouver cut its deficit to 5-2 at 4:34 of the third period on a rebound goal from Lammikko, a former Panther.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Anton Lundell
Person
Sam Reinhart
Person
Conor Garland
Person
Aaron Ekblad
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Juho Lammikko
Person
William Nylander
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Jason Dickinson
Person
Radko Gudas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Panthers#The Vancouver Canucks#Covid
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection. Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style. And that...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Vegas Golden Knights
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
NHL

Bruins Assign Jeremy Swayman To Providence

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 12, that the team has assigned Jeremy Swayman to Providence and recalled defenseman Tyler Lewington from Providence on an emergency basis. Swayman, 23, has compiled a 8-6-2 record with a 2.26 goals against average and .918 save percentage in...
NHL
NESN

Who Is Tyler Lewington? Five Things To Know About D-Man Before Bruins Debut

The Boston Bruins have to continue the next-man-up approach on defense, and it appears Tyler Lewington is the next man up. Jakub Zboril is done for the season, while Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton are in the COVID-19 protocol. That resulted in Lewington getting added to the taxi squad Wednesday, but with John Moore getting hurt in the win over the Montreal Canadiens, the 27-year-old Lewington will be thrust into action Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

35K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy