Tuesday’s Scores

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KWSN.com) — Harrisburg boys basketball took an upset loss to Yankton last night. The third-ranked Tigers fell 46-45. Meanwhile, fifth-ranked Mitchell beat Huron 64-51, Dakota Valley held off West Central 73-60, and Dell Rapids topped Sioux Falls Christian 66-57. The Yankton girls beat Harrisburg too; 44-40...

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO