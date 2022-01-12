Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 64, Cheltenham 28
Abington Friends 52, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 35
Altoona 57, Central Dauphin East 29
Apollo-Ridge 49, South Allegheny 42
Archbishop Carroll 63, Philadelphia West Catholic 13
Archbishop Wood 76, Archbishop Ryan 21
Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 41, Agnes Irwin 36
Big Spring 43, Greencastle Antrim 42
Brockway 29, Ridgway 28
Camp Hill Trinity 52, Susquehanna Township 34
Cardinal O’Hara 68, St. Hubert’s 53
Cedar Cliff 44, Palmyra 11
Central Bucks East 61, Bensalem 53
Central Bucks South 54, Council Rock North 24
Central Bucks West 40, Council Rock South 29
Christian School of York 58, Dayspring Christian 18
Cocalico 32, ELCO 31
Conwell Egan 54, Little Flower 27
Coudersport 55, Galeton 23
Donegal 41, Solanco 36
Downingtown East 42, Bishop Shanahan 40
Dunmore 66, Scranton Holy Cross 26
East Stroudsburg South 45, Allentown Allen 38
Episcopal Academy 61, Springside Chestnut Hill 27
Fairview 60, Iroquois 4
Friends Central 60, George School 31
Friends Select 52, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 37
Gateway 49, Penn Hills 39
Governor Mifflin 65, Reading 50
Great Valley 45, Academy Park 26
Greater Latrobe 66, McKeesport 65
Greensburg Salem 41, Franklin Regional 40
Hampton 59, Fox Chapel 46
Harriton 48, Ridley 31
Hatboro-Horsham 47, Lower Moreland 42
Hempfield 42, Ephrata 37
Holy Redeemer 55, Nanticoke Area 42
Hun, N.J. 49, Freire Charter 24
Huntingdon 58, Clearfield 38
Jim Thorpe 52, Blue Mountain 38
Kennett 55, Unionville 37
Knoch 64, Slippery Rock 18
Lakeland 48, Old Forge 38
Lampeter-Strasburg 44, Northern Lebanon 27
Lancaster Catholic 62, Garden Spot 22
Lansdale Catholic 75, Bonner-Prendergast 51
Lebanon 58, Lancaster McCaskey 53
Lower Dauphin 33, Hershey 20
Manheim Township 29, Warwick 24
Marian Catholic 44, Pottsville Nativity 35
Methacton 70, Spring-Ford 59
Mifflin County 55, Mechanicsburg 35
Montrose 56, Elk Lake 36
Mountain View 32, Forest City 29
Neshaminy 55, North Penn 43
Neshannock 72, Greenville 44
North Schuylkill 65, Pine Grove 34
Northampton 58, Stroudsburg 18
Northumberland Christian 60, Meadowbrook Christian 19
Northwestern Lehigh 48, Southern Lehigh 22
Notre Dame 45, Germantown Academy 41
Owen J Roberts 55, Norristown 22
Penn Manor 60, Conestoga Valley 34
Pennsbury 57, Pennridge 35
Perkiomen Valley 54, Boyertown 20
Phoenixville 47, Upper Merion 25
Pittsburgh Obama 55, Perry Traditional Academy 25
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 57, New Hope-Solebury 19
Pope John Paul II 65, Pottstown 24
Port Allegany 35, Cameron County 27
Pottsville 50, Lehighton 36
Quakertown 54, Springfield Montco 38
Red Land 47, Milton Hershey 35
Riverside 65, Carbondale 20
Rustin 64, Oxford 29
Scranton 48, West Scranton 20
Smethport 46, Austin 34
Souderton 48, Harry S. Truman 14
Springfield Delco 32, Garnet Valley 27
St. Marys 27, Dubois 20
Susquehanna 52, Mid Valley 34
Towanda 60, Wellsboro 35
Trinity 65, Connellsville 26
Twin Valley 48, Conrad Weiser 37
Upper Dublin 56, William Tennent 18
Upper Moreland 56, Wissahickon 24
Villa Joseph Marie 63, Mount St. Joseph 50
Wallenpaupack 55, Valley View 36
West Perry 62, Boiling Springs 20
Western Wayne 73, Delaware Valley 30
Williamsburg 74, Curwensville 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brashear vs. Carrick, ppd.
Chambersburg vs. Central Dauphin, ppd.
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt vs. Steelton-Highspire, ppd.
Kennedy Catholic vs. Jamestown, ppd.
Penns Valley vs. Hollidaysburg, ppd.
Waynesboro vs. Shippensburg, ppd.
Westinghouse vs. Allderdice, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
