Rockford eighth graders flash their hoops skills

By Scott Leber
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There’s some excellent basketball talent on the way in Rockford. Much of it was on display Tuesday evening at Eisenhower Middle School.

West Middle School’s eighth grade team defeated Eisenhower’s eighth grade team 69-64 despite a 25-point effort by Fred VanVleet’s nephew Amir Danforth of Eisenhower.

Kaden Dozie scored 21 points and Brian Harper had 18 for West. Eisenhower went into the game undefeated in RRAC (Rock River Athletic Conference) play including a previous win over West. Both teams now have one conference loss. There’s a good chance they’ll meet again next week in the city tournament championship game.

