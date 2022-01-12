ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingram’s late 3, part of 33 point effort leads Pelicans past Minnesota

WGNO
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram capped a 33-point, nine-assist performance by hitting three 3-pointers in the final 1:13 — the last with less than a second left — and the New Orleans Pelicans edged the Minnesota Timberwolves, 128-125.

Josh Hart had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points and 12 rebounds for New Orleans.

Anthony Edwards scored 28 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 for Minnesota, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped. D’Angelo Russell had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves, and his driving scoop tied the game with 3.6 seconds left.

Here’s Pelicans head coach Willie Green.

