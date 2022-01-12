ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

TUSD shortens COVID policy to match CDC guidance

By Ryan Fish
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ib91_0djHD4gA00

The Tucson Unified School District board voted Tuesday night to shorten its COVID-19 protocol policy to match the CDC’s new guidance as a way to combat staffing shortages being felt across the district.

In order to get staff back in school sooner, all staff testing positive for COVID can now return to work in five days instead of 10, as long as:

* They have no fever for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine
* They wear a mask (TUSD already has a universal mask policy)
* They have no symptoms
* They have improving symptoms and a negative COVID-19 test result

Students and staff who are not fully vaccinated and are exposed to a positive test can now return to school in only five days, if they produce a negative test result.

CDC guidance already says someone who is fully vaccinated does not need to quarantine if exposed to someone with a positive test.

“I think it’s gonna relieve a great amount of stress on our principals and on our teachers, if they can have our staff back five days less,” superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said during Tuesday’s virtual board meeting. “I think that will go a long way in addressing some of the [low] morale, some of the situations.”

The policy change is currently being re-written and will be sent out to parents and staff this week.

Trujillo also says this week principals will be informed of new protocols on discipline for employees who refuse to follow the district’s mask or weekly pool testing policies.

The updates come as staffing shortages are causing major issues at several schools.

“A superintendent from Maricopa County told me they are hanging on for dear life, just like we are,” Trujillo said of the staffing challenges.

Trujillo indicated that this staffing crisis would typically lead the district to switch to fully remote learning until cases drop, but that following executive orders signed by Gov. Ducey, they legally do not have that power unless an order comes from the Arizona Department of Health Services or Pima County Health Department

“That ability to do that has been taken from us, so we have to come together here to get through this latest wave as safely as possible, as transparently as possible to make sure that we’re doing everything to keep students and staff safe,” Trujillo said.

Tests are also in short supply. The district only has enough rapid tests in stock to handle the weekly staff pool testing and testing for symptomatic, on-campus students to which it previously committed.

A “test-to-stay” system—in which students test regularly in order to come to campus— is being considered for students, but Trujillo says it is not plausible now because it would double or triple the need for rapid tests. Trujillo also says it would add more work to the district’s already-strained health staff.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KGUN 9

Phoenix Mayor Gallego tests positive for COVID-19, fully vaccinated

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement released Friday, the mayor said she is feeling fine and is not experiencing any symptoms. She said she has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and a booster, yet has tested positive for the...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Cloth masks no longer meet UArizona face covering requirement

PHOENIX – With classes set to resume next week, cloth masks will no longer meet the University of Arizona’s face covering requirement. The Tucson school also called off its employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the wake of a federal court injunction. UArizona updated its COVID mitigation policy Wednesday,...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
Tucson, AZ
Health
Tucson, AZ
Coronavirus
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Education
CNBC

Walmart cuts paid Covid leave in half, as CDC isolation guidance changes

Walmart is cutting pandemic-related paid leave in half after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut isolation and quarantine requirements last week. Employees will now get one week of paid leave instead of two if they contract Covid or have close contact with someone who tests positive, the company said in a memo.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbcboston.com

To Test or Not to Test? CDC COVID Isolation Guidance Creates Confusion

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has clarified its guidance for testing after isolating with COVID-19. The agency says people who previously tested positive for the virus can take a fresh rapid test on day five, but if it’s positive, you’ll have to isolate for another five days.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Tusd
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

CDC clarifies COVID-19 vaccine booster guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated and clarified its COVID-19 booster guidance, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Health. The CDC is "unequivocally recommending that everyone 12 years old and above receive a booster dose if eligible," the release stated. Below is a...
LOUISIANA STATE
KOLD-TV

TUSD has new guidelines for schools and COVID

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Unified School District has changed its student protocols as the omicron variant wreaks havoc on the school system. Students who are fully vaxxed, including the booster, no longer have to isolate even if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19. Those who test...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS News

CDC updates guidance for COVID-19 isolation period

The CDC has updated its guidance on the recommended COVID-19 isolation period. The new recommendations were supposed to clear up questions over testing, but critics say the agency's guidance still falls short. Weijia Jiang reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

CDC chief vows clearer guidance on COVID

As the nation reels from skyrocketing COVID-19 infection numbers, federal health officials promise to be more clear about thorny issues like the recent changes in quarantine guidance, the chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. The agency came under criticism for how it handled its...
U.S. POLITICS
kjzz.org

Arizona pediatricians urging schools to require masks in response to omicron

The Arizona chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging schools to require masks for all students and employees in response to the latest spike of COVID-19 cases. The group cited an "alarming increase" of pediatric COVID-19 cases and hospitalization in the state and nationwide. From Dec. 31 to Jan. 6, 11,000 more Arizona children were diagnosed with COVID, said Dr. Mary Ellen Rimsza, the group's advocacy committee chair. In Arizona, 54 youth ages 19 and younger have died from COVID-19, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy