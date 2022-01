The College Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network previews the entire college basketball slate for Thursday, January 13th. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) is coming off a 5-1 ATS record on his locks and picks every single game on the lineup for Thursday and gives out his top plays of the day. Will Tyger Campbell and UCLA get past Eric Williams Jr. and the Oregon Ducks in Westwood? Can Mark Adams and Bryson Williams continue to keep Texas Tech hot at home against Bryce Thompson and the Oklahoma State Cowboys? Will E.J. Liddell and the Ohio State Buckeyes pull off the upset on the road in Madison, Wisconsin against Johnny Davis and the Wisconsin Badgers? Can Mark Pope and Alex Barcello do enough to keep BYU in the game against Drew Timme and the Gonzaga Bulldogs? Will Xavier Johnson and the Indiana Hoosiers win a huge conference game on the road against Keegan Murray and the Iowa Hawkeyes? Will Jabari Walker and the Colorado Buffaloes be able to cover the big number on the road in Tucson against Bennedict Mathurin and the Arizona Wildcats? Can Bryce Golden and Butler grab a huge road win against Dante Harris and Georgetown without Patrick Ewing? We talk it all and more on this daily edition of The College Basketball Experience.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO