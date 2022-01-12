ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malaga Springs Winery 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain, $35

Cover picture for the articleThe popularity around the Wenatchee Valley for Allen Matthews’s winemaking prompted him to go beyond his 6-acre vineyard overlooking Rock Island Dam...

Mellisoni Vineyards 2018 Forte Rosso Red Wine, Royal Slope, $125

Rob and Donna Mellison have amassed 13 Platinums in the past two years, a remarkable achievement for a boutique producer, but they readily credit viticulturist Ed Kelly at Stillwater Creek Vineyard for much of their recent success, including this 50/50 unfiltered blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec. Beautiful fruitiness brings hints of cassis, cherry and blackberry within an appealing structure that includes orange oil and blueberry juice finish. Awards: Great Northwest Invitational (double gold), Bellingham NW (double gold).
Dusty Cellars Winery 2018 Spartan, Rattlesnake Hills, $17

A decade ago, Ryan and Dusty Kramer on Camano Island in the Puget Sound pulled down a double Platinum for their Cabernet Franc. They are back with a Merlot-driven red they call Spartan, but it’s a wine that’s anything but spartan. Jammy fruit that hints at blackberry and black cherry are joined by Graham cracker, herbal notes and a scrape of slate. The silky finish includes a lingering nibble of mulberry. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (gold).
Latah Creek Wine Cellars 2019 Familigia Vineyard Rosé of Malbec, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $14

Best Buy! Three of the Conway family’s six career Platinums have been for their work with Malbec, and this marks their second time for the rosé with fruit from near the Gorge Amphitheater. Mountain berries, white peach and citrusy notes are cast within brilliant acidity that’s reminiscent of biting into a golden raspberry. The family suggests serving their rosé with pork, chicken or Street Cod Tacos, a recipe from Ellena Conway that’s posted on the Latah Creek website. Award: Wine Press Northwest peer-judging (Outstanding).
Palencia Wine Co. 2020 Albariño, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $22

Four times Victor Palencia has achieved Platinum with his Albariño program. Fortunately, he’s grown its production without losing a step. The latest example is remarkable with its brightness and richness as white peach, Granny Smith apple, quince and lemon juice also includes a pinch of tarragon and minerality for a wide range of food pairings, including steamed mussels. Everyone’s kitchen should have a bottle of this chilled and at the ready. Awards: Great Northwest Invitational (best of class/double gold), Best of Sip (Best of class/platinum), Bellingham Northwest (double gold).
Mt. Hood Winery 2018 Dry Hollow Vineyard Syrah, Columbia Valley $36

For the third time in four years, Dry Hollow fruit has helped deliver a Platinum to winemaker Rich Cushman and the Bickford family he crafts the wine for at Mt. Hood. One of the most expressive Syrahs of the judging, there’s a constant flow of black fruit, campfire s’mores, cured meat, black licorice, tobacco and cracked black peppercorns. The espresso grounds tannin structure provides plenty of cellar life and a superb accompaniment for smoked pork ribs. Award: Cascadia International (gold).
Reverse Wine Snob

Tabor Hill Cabernet Franc - Darn Tasty

Another excellent Cabernet Franc from Michigan, the Tabor Hill Cabernet Franc. 100% Cabernet Franc from the Lake Michigan Shore in Michigan State. The wine spends 20 months in oak and has no residual sugar. Sample submitted for review. The wine has an SRP of $28 but is available for as...
Reverse Wine Snob

INSIDER DEAL! Raised by Wolves Bonniemile Cabernet Sauvignon

Save 37.5% on this 92-94 point South African Cab, the Raised by Wolves Bonniemile Cabernet Sauvignon from Yardstick. We've got a special one today folks! So special that just 4,000 individually numbered bottles were produced and we've got a bunch of them just for you!. Today's wine is made by...
Review: Aridus 2020 Sauvignon Blanc and 2019 Malbec

They make wine in every state in the U.S. — and a lot of the stuff that comes from unexpected places is pretty good. Case in point: At least one of these wines from Aridus, which got its start in 2012 in Arizona (though some grapes come from New Mexico next door). Let’s check out two new releases from this high desert operation.
DeLille Cellars 2018 Four Flags, Red Mountain $75

A year ago, Jason Gorski won a Platinum for the 2017 edition of this vaunted Cabernet Sauvignon program. This fall, he climbed the ladder with the 2018 vintage by earning a Double Platinum, and it was constructed from four vineyards on Red Mountain – Ciel du Cheval, estate plantings Grand Ciel and Upchurch, and historic Klipsun. It’s a Cab lover’s delight with some suppleness as plum, black cherry, cinnamon toast and allspice are presented in impeccable fashion. “It’s simply lovely,” remarked one judge. Awards: Cascadia International (gold), Sommelier Choice (gold), Seattle Wine Awards (gold), Bellingham Northwest (gold).
Fawnridge Winery

The owners of the winery have been avid wine lovers for thirty years. The couple raised sheep and cared for their property overlooking the Sacramento Valley. Upon learning that local grape growers were bringing back the grape and wine industry as it was during the historic Placer County Gold Rush era, they decided to develop vineyards on their property. Visit the Tasting Room from Friday to Sunday from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. You will be able to taste Barbera, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, and other delicious wine and port.
Maryhill Winery 2019 Winemaker’s Red, Columbia Valley $18

For the second straight vintage, Richard Batchelor has received a Platinum for his entry-level proprietary red blend program, which leads with Cabernet Sauvignon and gathers up 11 other varieties to the mix for this latest example. Our panels don’t judge by price, so this bottling stands on its own merit, bringing an abundance of black and blue fruit notes, led by black cherry and blueberry, while receiving a nice touch of oak, showing in a lick of chocolate in the close. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (double gold).
Domaine Holesinsky 2019 Gertschen Vineyard Buhljolais Rosé of Syrah, Snake River Valley, $12

Best Buy! Southern Idaho winemaker James Holesinsky celebrated the 20th anniversary of his eponymous project in 2021, and he and chemist/wife Caitlin, are producing the best wines in the history of the Hagerman Valley brand. This project with Syrah from nearby Gertschen Vineyard leads to an expressive rosé that’s filled with watermelon, golden raspberries and spice in the nose. Inside, it’s beautiful with kiwi, mango and nectarine flavors, capped by delicious acidity, a combination that lifted this atop the rosé category at this year’s Platinum. Awards: Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Competition (gold), American Fine Wine Competition The Rosé Competition (gold).
Cathedral Ridge Winery 2017 Reserve Cabernet Franc, Columbia Valley, $48

Fourth-generation Sonoma winemaker Michael Sebastiani has been on Robb Bell’s team since the start of this Columbia Gorge brand, and the tandem displayed a delicious consistency to their Cabernet Franc program by earning Platinums for back-to-back vintages within the same judging. Tones of toasted oak with sprinkles of Herbes de Provence join red currant, boysenberry and menthol for an easy drink that finishes with bright fruit as the focus. Fortunately, they increased production by three barrels over the 2016 vintage. Award: Great Northwest Invitational (gold).
Chris Daniel Winery 2017 Petite Sirah, Columbia Valley $30

For the second straight year, Napa Valley winemaker Chris Stewart has brought home a Platinum with his Petite Sirah from Jerry Milbrandt’s Northridge Vineyard. It’s a rich, fruity and delicious example of the cross between Peloursin and Syrah created in the 19th century by Francois Durif. Descriptors include huckleberry jam and cordial cherries, which help explain the dense and silky texture that finishes with juiciness rather than taut tannins. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (double gold).
Reustle – Prayer Rock Vineyards 2019 Estate Green Lizard Grüner Veltliner, Umpqua Valley $36

One of the United States’s most decorated wines of 2021 finishes the year as the top-scoring white wine of the 22nd annual Platinum Awards. Stephen Reustle, the American guru of Grüner, delivers exactly what you would expect from his Green Lizard — a wine redolent of lime, nectarine, honeysuckle and starfruit with perfect acidity, a scrape of minerality and a forever finish. The undervalued versatility of Grüner includes dishes featuring vegetables such as asparagus and Brussels sprouts. Awards: Cascadia International Wine Competition (best of class/double gold), Critics Challenge International Wine Competition, Monterey International Wine Competition, Sunset International Wine Competition (gold), American Fine Wine Invitational Wine Competition (gold), Toast of the Coast, Sommelier Challenge International Wine Competition, San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition (gold).
Coyote Canyon Winery 2018 Coyote Canyon Vineyard Tempranillo, Horse Heaven Hills $32

For the second time in three years, Justin Michaud turned Mike Andrews’s Tempranillo grapes into a Platinum winner. This time, however, it earned a Double Platinum and ranked as the highest-scoring Temp of the tasting. Michaud used a stream of Graciano (5%) to bring everything together in a concentrated fashion — dark plum, black cherry, graphite and steak juice — for a bold yet polished example of Washington Tempranillo. Enjoy with ham or cured meat. Award: Wine Press Northwest peer-judging (Outstanding!).
Long Shadows Vintners 2019 Poet’s Leap Riesling, Columbia Valley $20

In recent years, French expat Gilles Nicault took control of this program from Armin Diel, the German responsible for the first wine ever released by Long Shadows back in 2004. Grapes from Sagemoor Farms and The Benches go into Poet’s Leap, and skillful balance is achieved within the profile of nectarine, white peach and Queen Anne cherries. Lime juice and river rock easily address the 1% residual sugar, and this should be thought of as dazzling dry. Award: Sommeliers Choice (double gold).
Schmidt Family Vineyards 2018 Reserve Touriga Naçional, Applegate Valley, $38

A year ago, the Schmidt clan used a fortified Tempranillo with five years of age to claim a Platinum. In Portugal, that grape is called Tinta Roriz. Touriga Naçional is another Portuguese variety that often plays a role in Port-style wines. However, this interpretation is made into a dry red table wine that’s gone gold three times in 2021. It now wears a Platinum for its hints of dark cherry, plum and coffee, creamy structure and juicy finish of black raspberry and vanilla. Awards: Oregon Wine Experience (gold), Savor NW (gold), Denver International (gold).
