Malaga Springs Winery 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain, $35

The owners of the winery have been avid wine lovers for thirty years. The couple raised sheep and cared for their property overlooking the Sacramento Valley. Upon learning that local grape growers were bringing back the grape and wine industry as it was during the historic Placer County Gold Rush era, they decided to develop vineyards on their property. Visit the Tasting Room from Friday to Sunday from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. You will be able to taste Barbera, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, and other delicious wine and port.

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO