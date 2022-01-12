Malaga Springs Winery 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain, $35

One of the United States’s most decorated wines of 2021 finishes the year as the top-scoring white wine of the 22nd annual Platinum Awards. Stephen Reustle, the American guru of Grüner, delivers exactly what you would expect from his Green Lizard — a wine redolent of lime, nectarine, honeysuckle and starfruit with perfect acidity, a scrape of minerality and a forever finish. The undervalued versatility of Grüner includes dishes featuring vegetables such as asparagus and Brussels sprouts. Awards: Cascadia International Wine Competition (best of class/double gold), Critics Challenge International Wine Competition, Monterey International Wine Competition, Sunset International Wine Competition (gold), American Fine Wine Invitational Wine Competition (gold), Toast of the Coast, Sommelier Challenge International Wine Competition, San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition (gold).
Comments / 0