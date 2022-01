EUGENE — Matthew Powledge will earn more as Oregon’s safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator than either of his two predecessors. Powledge signed a two-year contract through Jan. 2024 for $700,000 annually, according to documents released by UO in response to an open records request. That’s up from the $480,000 Marcel Yates earned last year and $500,000 he was due this year prior to his departure from UO to Texas Tech and up from the $600,000, less a 10% reduction due to the pandemic, Keith Heyward earned in the position in 2020.

