Rory Burns was run out for a duck on his recall as England’s openers once again failed to stand up to Australia in the Ashes finale in Hobart.Burns was dropped two games ago, returning to the side only due to Haseeb Hameed’s even more concerning run of form, and things could barely have gone worse on his return.The tourists took Australia’s last four wickets for 62 in the first session to dismiss the hosts for 303, getting the best conditions of the match so far as they began their reply under blue skies.But they were 34 for two at lunch...

SPORTS ・ 39 MINUTES AGO