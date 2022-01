After the teams battled to a 4-4 tie after 45 minutes of regulation play, it took less than two minutes for one to separate itself in overtime. Garrett Kata scored the game-winning goal a minute and 45 seconds into the overtime period, giving fifth-ranked St. Joseph of Montvale, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, the narrow victory on the road over fourth-seeded No. 18 Glen Rock, 5-4, in the first round of the Bergen County Great 8 Tournament at the Ice House in Hackensack.

GLEN ROCK, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO