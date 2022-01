Diabetes is a disease that affects the body’s ability to produce or respond to insulin, a hormone that enables cells to absorb glucose (sugars) and use it as energy. If you have diabetes, you know how important it is to keep your blood sugar under control. But keeping your blood sugar levels within the range recommended by your doctor can be challenging. Working with a diabetes health care team will help you better understand and manage the challenges of diabetes, and help you avoid many of the problems associated with the disease.

