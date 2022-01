St. Michael’s Church in Litchfield’s Colossal Puppets are an exciting part of celebrating the Christmas season at the Epiphany Pageant at 25 South St. in Litchfield. The church’s ever-evolving collection of angels, shepherds, sheep, kings, both good and bad, and the Holy family, form the centerpiece of a celebration of the Epiphany each year. The yearly celebration of the Epiphany always has room for one more lamb. The church welcomes everyone to join at 10 a.m. Sunday, January 9.

RELIGION ・ 7 DAYS AGO