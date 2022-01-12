ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News-Record
 3 days ago

Our nation has an acute shortage of blood. It is worse now than during Vietnam or any military action since. What does that mean to you? Your husband,...

www.dnronline.com

kuic.com

The American Red Cross Is Literally Desperate For Blood Donations

The American Red Cross made a statement this week, saying it’s facing its “worst blood shortage in more than a decade” while COVID-19 continues to surge across the country. The Red Cross declared its first-ever “blood crisis” this past Tuesday, saying all blood types are needed. A spokesperson with the Red Cross in Minnesota and the Dakotas was quoted as saying, “I’ve been with the Red Cross for 20 years and I’ve never seen anything like this. It truly is a crisis.” The Red Cross, which supplies 40% of the nation’s blood, tries to keep a five-day supply of blood and blood products on hand at all times. Currently they have less than a one-day supply. What can YOU do to help? It may seem obvious, but healthy folks need to step up and donate blood ASAP! I’m married to an avid blood-donater, the beautiful and civic-minded Meg Young, and she’s helped me get over my initial trepidation and become a regular blood donor. Won’t you join us? Find out where to donate today, at www.redcross.org 🙂
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
WNEM

Versiti asking for blood donations during nationwide shortage

The American Red Cross declared its first ever national blood crisis last week. This shortage is being described as historic and the worst in more than a decade. “I have been in blood for over 30 years and this is the lowest the blood supply has been in a decade,” said Dawn Kaiser, area vice president for the Versiti Blood Center of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Myhighplains.com

Andy Walks Through Blood Donation at Coffee Memorial Blood Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —If you’re wanted to donate blood but maybe you’re nervous, know that the staff at Coffee Memorial Blood Center will take care of you. 45 minutes to an hour is all it will take from start to finish. Andy walks through the process and...
AMARILLO, TX
WTVM

Columbus woman urges community to donate blood

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This is National Blood Donor Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in a decade, declaring a blood crisis just yesterday for the first time in history. We talked with a Columbus native who explained her passion for giving back...
COLUMBUS, GA
massapequaobserver.com

Massapequa Cancer Survivor Spearheads Blood Donation Drive

To help hospitals meet the pressing need for blood, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Councilwoman Laura Maier and cancer survivor Aliyah Petrone of Massapequa partnered to host a Blood Donation Drive. Thirty pints of blood were donated at this collection drive, potentially saving 90 lives since a single pint of blood can save up to three lives.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
spectrumnews1.com

Cedars-Sinai faces blood shortage, asks for donations

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Cedars-Sinai is facing a blood shortage and is encouraging people to make donations to replenish the supply, which has been consistently low the past two years through the COVID-19 pandemic. "We normally like to have a few days' inventory of blood on hand, but we...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KOMO News

Urgency for blood donations rises after holidays end

January is National Blood Donor Month, but that isn't the only time blood donation centers need your help. In fact, it's quite the opposite. After the holiday season, blood supplies tend to drop, potentially putting healthcare providers behind the pace for providing blood in necessary procedures like heart surgeries, organ transplants, and cancer treatments.
fox2detroit.com

American Red Cross declares nationwide blood crisis -- how to donate blood

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The American Red Cross is in desperate need of blood. For the first time ever, the Red Cross declared a blood crisis in the United States. "We are at very critical levels as far as our blood inventory goes, it’s the lowest inventory we’ve had in more than a decade," said Meghan Lehman the regional communications director for the American Red Cross. "Hospitals are being forced to make difficult decision about where the blood goes."
DETROIT, MI
FOX 61

Blood Supply Shortage: Donations and diverse donors needed

HARTFORD, Conn. — January is National Blood Donor Month, and now more than ever, blood banks are pushing for donations as they navigate through a significant blood emergency crisis. "I'm coming up on a gallon I'm really excited," said Shannon Leddy as she rolled up her sleeve to donate...
HARTFORD, CT
njmom.com

Donate Blood This Month To Help Stop The National Blood Shortage

If you’re looking for ways to be more charitable this year, we have one that can make a huge impact just by giving a few minutes of your time. The pandemic has affected blood donations, putting our hospitals on the verge of a national blood shortage. And with National Blood Donor Month happening now, the outlook for blood banks couldn’t be more urgent—cold weather, snow, and COVID spikes make it less likely for blood banks to get donors. But if you can do it, know that your donation (the blood draw only takes a few minutes) can make a huge difference, especially to the critical moms and kids who depend on it. Read on to find out if you qualify and the RWJBarnabas Health drives where you can easily donate.
WEST ORANGE, NJ

