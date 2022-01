Marvel has confirmed that the X-Men vote will return in 2022. Marvel's Twitter account tweeted a teaser image for the 2022 X-Men vote on New Year's Day. Marvel hasn't provided any further details beyond that "polls open soon." The first annual (apparently) X-Men vote took place in 2021, with fans casting their votes for who should be the final member of the then unrevealed new X-Men roster. This real-world vote tied into how, in-universe, the mutant citizens of Krakoa voted for the first time on who should form the X-Men's roster. That team debuted together during the Hellfire Gala event. The current X-Men ongoing series by writer Gerry Duggan, artist Pepe Larraz, colorist Marte Gracia, and others chronicles the team's exploits.

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO