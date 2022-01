There are only a few times a year Dillon Welch gets to trade his microphone for a steering wheel, and one of them comes at the Chili Bowl Nationals. The NBC Sports broadcaster has built up a reputation as one to watch every January, with a prowess to quietly move forward and seize positive results. Thursday’s prelim night was no different as he piloted the No. 81X CB Industries Toyota to two runner-up results in his heat and qualifier before finishing seventh in a stout A-Feature that included the likes of three-time Chili Bowl champion Christopher Bell, Tanner Thorson, C.J. Leary and Brady Bacon.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO