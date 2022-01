The Florida chief medical examiner in charge of investigating the death of comedian Bob Saget said today that an autopsy performed this morning indicates no evidence of drug use or foul play. “An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget,” said Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, in a statement. “Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. “At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play,” the statement continues. “The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take...

