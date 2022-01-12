ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

A tetrazzini recipe born of leftover ham

By By Gretchen McKay Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QxhpY_0djH4N4m00

How’d your holiday go? Mine, like so many others, was hijacked by the omicron surge.

The (booster-ed) son I was supposed to spend Christmas with unexpectedly tested positive, putting an abrupt end to our planned family feast — and leaving me and my husband with a very expensive, 9-pound smoked ham.

COVID-19, if anything, has taught us all how to pivot. In the days that followed, we ate our fill of ham and homemade sweet pickle sandwiches, and I also folded chunks of the cured meat into a savory quiche Lorraine. I also whipped up this rich and creamy ham tetrazzini before tucking a few chunks into the freezer.

Believed to be named after the Italian opera star Luisa Tetrazzini, and made famous by chef Louis Paquet in the 1920s, the noodle dish is traditionally made with chicken or seafood. But honestly, any protein works, including ham.

The original NYT recipe calls for fontina cheese and a panko topping, but I used what I had on hand — shredded gouda and fresh breadcrumbs toasted in butter. If you don’t like peas, consider asparagus, spinach or broccoli florets for a bright splash of green.

LEFTOVER HAM TETRAZZINI

Serves: 8

1 pound spaghetti

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

8 ounces button mushrooms, any tough or dry stems discarded, sliced

Salt and pepper

3 garlic cloves, chopped

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup dry white wine

4 cups chicken stock

8 ounces cream cheese, cut into chunks

2 cup chopped leftover ham

1 cup frozen baby peas

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus additional for serving

1 cup shredded gouda cheese

Black pepper

1 cup fresh bread crumbs

Preheat oven to 400 degrees (regular) or 375 degrees (convection). Bring a large pot of well-salted water to a boil and cook the pasta until just shy of al dente, about 2 minutes less than the package directs. Drain and rinse with cold water.

Meanwhile, in a large Dutch oven, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter over medium-high heat, and add the mushrooms. Season lightly with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring only occasionally, until the mushrooms have released their liquid and have started to brown deeply, 8 to 11 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 minute.

Add flour. Stir well, until the flour and the mushrooms are evenly combined and the flour is evenly moistened, about 1 minute. Whisk in the white wine, and let it come to a boil, whisking constantly. Let the wine bubble to reduce slightly, 2 minutes. Whisk in the chicken stock, and let it come to a boil. Cook until it thickens noticeably, about 5 minutes.

Reduce heat to low. Whisk in the chunks of cream cheese (don't worry if the cream cheese appears curdled), then fold in the ham, peas and the cheeses. Season generously with black pepper. Add the drained pasta and toss with tongs to combine. Taste and add salt if necessary.

Transfer to a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. (I divided it between 2 smaller pans so I could share.)

Melt the remaining tablespoon of butter in a small bowl in the microwave or pan on top of the stove, and toss with the bread crumbs. Sprinkle the toasted crumbs all over the top of the pasta, and bake until bubbly and browned on top, about 25 minutes.

Let the casserole rest for 5 minutes before serving. It will be very creamy at first but will firm up as it cools.

Serve with additional Parmesan for sprinkling.

— Adapted from nytimes.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Fans Of Wendy's Chili Won't Want To Miss This Deal

Diners can easily find something to appreciate about Wendy's chili. Back in 2011, one reviewer found this side item to adequately dish out hearty, comforting tastes, despite needing some extra diced onions or cheddar cheese to liven it up a bit, per Brand Eating. This tomato-centric side has slowly won fans over, but not everyone has jumped aboard. A Reddit thread exposed that the chili's meat comes from old Wendy's burger meat that dried out, causing some mixed responses.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

The Last Thing to Do with a Jar of Mayonnaise Before You Rinse It Out

You learn a lot about your future spouse when you eat with them. One of the things I learned about my husband was that he likes to dip cooked broccoli in mayonnaise. I found this out many years ago when we were eating a meal with friends, and my now husband asked for mayo. I couldn’t figure out what he wanted it for until I watched, incredulous, as he swooped the broccoli through the mayo and popped it into his mouth with a smile. Guess who regularly uses mayo as a broccoli condiment now? Yep, our entire family of seven — including me!
HOME & GARDEN
ComicBook

Olive Garden Might Be Removing This Staple From the Menu and Fans Won't Be Happy

In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gouda Cheese#White Flour#Cup Cheese#Grated Cheese#Food Drink#9 Pound Smoked Ham#Italian#Nyt#Salt#Al Dente#Dutch
101.5 WPDH

Entenmann’s Makes a Big Change, Customers Are Not Happy

You may have noticed something different in that box of Entenmann's. Let's face it, no one likes change. But when someone messes with something as iconic as Entemann's donuts, there's going to be some pushback. If you've been anywhere near the donut display at the endcap of your favorite grocery...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
98.7 WFGR

If These Cookies Are So Popular, Why Does Nobody Eat Them?

Snowball cookies are supposed to be Michigan's "most popular Christmas cookie" according to Google Trends. But here at in our office, they sit untouched for weeks. USA Today poured through Google data to see which Christmas cookies are exceptionally popular in each state. And Snowball Cookies are supposed to be...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Ice Cream Tastes So Good

While ice cream in fast food establishments can often be overlooked, it can equally be the reason for someone's visit. Fast food favorite ice creams like the Chocolate Dipped Cone from Dairy Queen, the Wicked Strawberry Cone from Rally's, and the Vanilla Waffle Cone from Culver's, are proof of just how beloved ice cream is. And while McDonald's ice cream may not get top billing, it certainly is an ice-cold delicacy that many care about.
RESTAURANTS
My Baking Addiction

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole is a savory make-ahead breakfast perfect for holiday mornings. Prep it the night before and bake it off in the morning for an easy way to feed a crowd. One of my very favorite things about Christmas morning is Christmas breakfast. After opening gifts, we stay...
RECIPES
newsandviewsusa.com

The Original Hot Dog Factory now open

With roots in Detroit, an internationally inspired take on hot dogs, and a sustained presence in Atlanta, The Original Hot Dog Factory is growing rapidly. Local entrepreneur and franchisee, Darius Alexander is excited to be bringing the versatile menu to Douglasville. The new location, which also offers Spice Wings, a similar concept with international inspiration on its wing menu, is at 6920 Douglas Boulevard, by Bruster's.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
BGR.com

Ice cream recall: Check your freezer right now

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more One of the great things about ice cream is that you can enjoy it all year round. It’s a versatile treat. Sure, it might hit different during those hot summer days, but there’s something to be said about downing a pint of your favorite ice cream during the frigid winter months as well. With that said, if you’re a winter ice cream connoisseur like myself, there’s a new ice cream recall you’ll want to pay attention to. Earlier this week, the FDA announced a recall involving ice...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

This Sleeper Ina Garten Recipe Is My Favorite Weekday Lunch

I’ve been a fan of Ina Garten for as long as I can remember. Every single recipe I make of hers is delicious! And while some of them (like her chocolate cake) are super popular and well-known, others remain sleeper hits — and these under-the-radar recipes are some of my favorites. Case in point? The cauliflower toast from Ina’s cookbook Cook Like a Pro.
RECIPES
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Cabbage Soup

It’s soup season and I am HERE for it! I love cozying up to a big bowl of piping hot soup!. Today, I am sharing my Cabbage Soup recipe and I think you are going to LOVE it! I know, I know, cabbage soup doesn’t sound that exciting, BUT this is one of my favorite vegetable soup recipes.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
b975.com

Tom Cruise’s (to die for) Spaghetti Recipe

How do you like your pasta? Tom Cruise makes his with bacon and eggs!. What does the self-proclaimed “King of Carbonara” put in his secret recipe?. 1/2 inch olive oil (for frying pan) In a frying pan, combine 1/2 inch of olive oil, 2 cloves of minced garlic,...
CELEBRITIES
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
5
Followers
482
Post
151
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy