It’s always sad to see businesses closing, but when they close so suddenly, it hurts just that much more. Café Portofino, a popular bar and restaurant in Boone closed this week, to the surprise of many people. When calling the answering machine, the voice message explains that they are closed, and will be closed indefinitely. The message also advises following them on Facebook for any updates.

BOONE, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO