ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Parkway South band awarded $5K grant for Disneyworld trip

By Ty Hawkins
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zh3rK_0djH3G9A00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Parkway South High School music department is going to Disneyworld in April. The band will be learning from music professionals in Orlando, Florida, thanks to a grant from Keep Live Alive St. Louis and Van Gogh the Immersive Experience.

“One of the things we do at Parkway is try to give our students hand on real-world experiences. We’re going to be heading down to perform and record in a studio on the Disney property working with their music professionals to provide the soundtrack to one of their movie clips,” said Matthew Wall, the band director at Parkway South.

Top story: 6-year-old boy found dead had partially frozen organs, autopsy finds

Wall, fellow staff, and 170 band members representing the entire music department will make the once-in-a-lifetime trip this spring.

“It’s a chance for all the programs at our school, the choir, the band, the orchestra, to get a chance to experience what a real-life musician does day in and day out,” Wall said.

At the recommendation of parents, Wall applied for the grant, winning $5,000 dollars to help towards expenses.

“Real exciting,” Wall said.  “It’s going to go a long way into helping support our trip so we’re very excited.

Keep Live Alive board member Greg Hagglund said St. Louis has supported the popular Van Gogh exhibit, and in return, they wanted to give back.

“When I went to the Van Gogh people to see if they’d work with keep live alive to raise some money for a local high school it was a quick yes,” Hagglund said.

He believes it was the inclusion of the entire music department that made Parkway South’s essay unique.

Trending: 15 years since the ‘Missouri Miracle’: How two kidnapped boys were found

“The way that it was constructed and the fact that they were taking the whole music department really touched our hearts,” he said.

He hopes the department enjoys the immersive experience in April.

“I want to just wish them a wonderful trip to Orlando to Disneyworld, and thanks for responding with a great essay on why we should provide the five thousand dollars to Parkway South,” Hagglund said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

City Winery to open at City Foundry STL this summer

ST. LOUIS – A popular Midtown destination will soon welcome a national urban winery among its attractions. City Winery will open at City Foundry STL in late summer 2022. It’ll be located on the west side of the Foundry next to the Food Hall. City Winery features upscale...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Florida, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Orlando, FL
Education
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Education
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Orlando, FL
Sports
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
FOX 2

Omicron fuels worst week in St Louis COVID-19 history

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis region will head into the weekend under the sobering reality that the region’s hospitals have endured their single worst week on record for hospitalizations and deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic.  In new figures released today by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, the group reports its […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#St Louis County#Disneyworld#St#The Missouri Miracle
FOX 2

Over-heated electric furnace starts fire in north St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS – Firefighters dealt with a house fire just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on West cabanne Place near Hamilton Avenue in north St. Louis. Investigators said the fire started in an over-heated electric furnace on the third floor. The damage was minor and everyone got out safely. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Missouri lawmaker wants to make Archery the state sport

ST. LOUIS–Missouri has a state song (“Missouri Waltz”), a state musical instrument (fiddle), a state invertebrate (Crayfish), even a state hockey team (The Blues). It doesn’t have a state sport. But a mid-Missouri state lawmaker has introduced legislation to give it one–Archery. Representative Tim Taylor is the sponsor of HB 1672, which highlights the state’s […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Vacant home on fire in Overland early Friday morning

OVERLAND, Mo. – Fire crews put out a fire in Overland early Friday morning. Neighbors said they saw smoke coming from a home on Goodale Avenue and Seneca Lane at about 1 a.m. No injuries were reported and the home was empty. Neighbors said a family had moved out months ago. There are minor damages, […]
OVERLAND, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
FOX 2

Vehicle nearly hits Courtesy Diner in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – A car nearly hit the Courtesy Diner on Laclede Station Road early Thursday morning. The owner of the vehicle said he lost control and ended up with his vehicle partially in some shrubs on the curb just inches away from the diner’s window. The incident happened at about 6 a.m. No one […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

16-year-old shot in Mark Twain neighborhood Wednesday night

ST. LOUIS – A 16-year-old was shot late Wednesday night on Kingshighway at Lillian. Police said the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. He suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim showed up at the hospital after the incident. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy