ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Obsidian Is Made to Impress

By Will Sabel Courtney
Gear Patrol
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurn on an NFL game (or whatever other form of mainstream network TV you still watch) anytime in the latter half of 2021, and odds are good it wouldn't be long until you caught one of those super-patriotic, quasi-jingoistic ads for the new Jeep Wagoneer / Grand...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Car Connection

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Best SUV To Buy 2022

The all-around SUV king has returned to its thrown. After being dethroned in 2021 by the Genesis GV80 over poor crash-test scores and lack of standard automatic emergency braking, the redesigned Jeep Grand Cherokee has returned stronger than ever to win back The Car Connection's Best SUV To Buy 2022.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer Are Already Being Recalled – Again

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are Jeep’s newest three-row SUVs, though they aren’t a brand new idea. Considered one of the first SUVs, the original Jeep Wagoneer was retired in the 90s, only to be brought back again now. They’re the largest SUVs Jeep offers, and they rival behemoths like the Chevy Suburban and Ford Expedition Max. While many have been looking forward to the return of the Wagoneer, it seems that its revival is not without problems. The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer are being recalled just shortly after their debut, and it isn’t the first time they’ve been recalled.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
arcamax.com

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L review: It's better than Wagoneer

When the new Jeep Grand Cherokee L showed up at my house this summer, I was somewhat taken aback. While it's significantly more modern and premium-looking than the generation that came before it, it seemed odd that Jeep chose to add a third row to this SUV. That's because by that point, we already knew the company would soon offer totally different three-row model, the full-size Wagoneer. It felt like a curious decision, especially because both the L and the Wagoneer would end up beating the standard-length two-row Grand Cherokee to market -- the very vehicle consumers and model loyalists have always expected.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep Grand Wagoneer#Jeeps#Camping#Obsidian#Vehicles#American#Grand Wagoneers
AutoGuide.com

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Review: Big Red Sleigh Ride

Sometimes a press car comes along at exactly the right time. I kept trying to drive the new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L for the better half of a year. The first three-row model of the brand’s best-seller kept eluding me for one reason or another. I even drove the new-for-2022 two-row before it.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Audi RS Q8, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Face Off At The Drag Strip

It's that time of the week for another Carwow drag race. This time around, it's two powerful crossovers that face off on the runway. It's Germany versus the US, with the Audi RS Q8 going head to head against the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. These heavyweights pack a lot of punch, with both showing up on the strip with healthy numbers.
CARS
Autoblog

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Passenger Touchscreen Review | Co-pilot's delight

Jeep's latest SUVs – the 2022 Grand Cherokee and the 2022 Wagoneer – have jumped on the interior screen bandwagon in a big way. But rather than going with a full-width display or something else similarly excessive, Jeep decided to give front passengers a small infotainment center of their own. This may seem a bit redundant considering it's mounted no more than a foot from the Big Kahuna, but Jeep managed to bundle quite a bit of functionality into this small piece of real estate and we were curious to see just how well it all works. You too? Well, come along.
CARS
Robb Report

Lexus Is Bringing an Off-Road Version of the LX600 SUV to the Tokyo Auto Show

The Lexus LX600 may be one of the most elegant SUVs on the market, but that doesn’t mean it’s afraid to get a little dirty. To prove this point, the luxury marque is bringing an off-road-focused version of its stylish behemoth to this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon. The result of a collaboration between Lexus and after-market parts supplier JAOS, the special LX600 aims to show it can do anything the legendary off-roader it’s based on, the Toyota Land Cruiser, can do and more. The heavily modified SUV is based on the off-road variant of the fourth-generation LX, which was introduced last October....
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Costco
Carscoops

Seven Jeep Wagoneers And Grand Wagoneers Recalled Over Software Bug Blocking Camera

Bad software has led to the recall of seven Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs. The vehicles were made with a radio with suspect software that could prevent the backup camera from displaying when an owner shifts into reverse. According to documents from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA),...
CARS
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Wrap the Week with This Gear News

If you're a regular Gear Patrol reader (or simply love the buzzy EV marketplace), you're already well-aware of Rivian and its blockbuster electric truck, the R1T. That said, Rivian may be expanding outside of the car market and heading into the equally exciting (and rapidly expanding) e-bike space. While nothing has been announced formally as of yet, fans and followers of Rivian have noticed that, just last week, Rivian's most recent patent filing includes several e-bike related terms and possible trademarks. Obviously, because this is only a patent office filing, this is more than likely Rivian's way of protecting itself from external forces tapping into its EV momentum in the e-bike industry. However, given the sheer popularity of Rivian's brand — not to mention its success in the auto market — it wouldn't be all that surprising to expect a Rivian e-bike in the (relatively near) future. Watch this space. Rivian rumors aside, we're looking at Grand Seiko's Japanese-inspired Spring Drive watch, Firestone Walker and Russian River's early "beer collab of the year" candidate and the Ten Thousand pant co-designed by ex-Spec Ops members. This is Today in Gear.
CARS
BGR.com

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $28 small bathroom storage cabinet

We all what it's like to have a shortage of available space in a bathroom. It's something that tons of us have to deal with in our homes. Whether you live in an apartment or a house, there simply never seems to be enough space where you need it. Of course, that's often particularly true in bathrooms. They're often the most confined spaces in any home, so it clearly makes sense. That's why you need a good small bathroom storage cabinet, and Amazon has a fantastic option to check out. Even an average-sized bathroom can feel like the walls are closing...
SHOPPING
Woman's World

This Genius Storage Hack Magically Creates More Space in Your Kitchen

Counter space is a never-ending struggle at my house. Every time I feel like we’ve got it under control, another must-have appliance makes its way into our kitchen, or I go a little too wild buying new utensils and gadgets. As a result, I end up spending a lot of time thinking about how best to optimize my space — and the latest kitchen storage hack I found is nothing short of genius.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy