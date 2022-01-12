The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Obsidian Is Made to Impress

If you're a regular Gear Patrol reader (or simply love the buzzy EV marketplace), you're already well-aware of Rivian and its blockbuster electric truck, the R1T. That said, Rivian may be expanding outside of the car market and heading into the equally exciting (and rapidly expanding) e-bike space. While nothing has been announced formally as of yet, fans and followers of Rivian have noticed that, just last week, Rivian's most recent patent filing includes several e-bike related terms and possible trademarks. Obviously, because this is only a patent office filing, this is more than likely Rivian's way of protecting itself from external forces tapping into its EV momentum in the e-bike industry. However, given the sheer popularity of Rivian's brand — not to mention its success in the auto market — it wouldn't be all that surprising to expect a Rivian e-bike in the (relatively near) future. Watch this space. Rivian rumors aside, we're looking at Grand Seiko's Japanese-inspired Spring Drive watch, Firestone Walker and Russian River's early "beer collab of the year" candidate and the Ten Thousand pant co-designed by ex-Spec Ops members. This is Today in Gear.

CARS ・ 12 HOURS AGO