The Greenbrier Companies: Setting Up For Another Winning Trade

By Quad 7 Capital
 3 days ago
We called the stock a preferred buy in the 30s in the fall, and shares spiked to the high 40s only to fall back recently. As many of our followers know, we have traded many times The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX). In our most recent column, we called the stock a decent...

