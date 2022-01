American Capital Group (ACG) recently acquired 4.59 acres in the Totem Lake neighborhood of Kirkland, WA, for $30 million. The land will be used for the development of a five-story residential and retail property featuring 493 apartment units, 20 percent of which will be workforce housing, and more than 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail.

KIRKLAND, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO