Scottsdale police reprimands 2 employees for wrongful arrest

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Two Scottsdale police employees have been suspended without pay after an internal investigation into the 2020 arrest of a woman who was wrongly accused of a hit-and-run, according to department officials.

Yessenia Garcia filed a lawsuit last year against Scottsdale, the city’s police department and six police officers over the incident, saying her civil rights were violated.

Her lawsuit seeks at least $300,000 plus punitive damages.

The suit also said police should have watched parking lot security video that showed Garcia wasn’t involved in the hit-and-run.

In a statement Tuesday, police announced the department’s internal investigation found that “technical difficulties” prevented officers from watching the security video before they made the arrest.

Police Chief Jeff Walther said mistakes were made and the two involved employees have been disciplined with unpaid suspensions of 40 hours and 20 hours.

“In this case, I am confident in the investigation’s findings and that our employees did not demonstrate malice or ill intent,” Walther said in a statement. “I know that does not change how the events unfolded that evening or how Ms. Garcia was affected, and for that she has my most sincere apologies.”