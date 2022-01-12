ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘All Rise’ Season 3 to Premiere on OWN This Spring

By Jolie Lash
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“All Rise” returns for its third season — and its first on OWN — in a couple of months. Simone Missick, who plays judge Lola Carmichael in the series, whose first two seasons aired on CBS, made an appearance on Instagram to share the news Tuesday night, and she also revealed...

