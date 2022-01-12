ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bordentown, NJ

Rancocas Valley over Bordentown - Boys basketball recap

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Donovan Ross led Rancocas Valley with 20 points in its 54-48 win against Bordentown in Mount Holly. Giani Blango compiled nine points for Rancocas Valley (6-2). Myles Hansford...

NJ.com

Hopewell Valley over Princeton - Girls basketball recap

Hopewell Valley used a second half comeback to defeat Princeton, 28-20 in Pennington. Trailing, 18-9 at halftime Hopewell Valley (7-3), outscored Princeton, 19-2 over the final two quarters, including 6-0 in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Havens had nine points and seven rebounds to lead the victory. Gillian Magner provided five...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Morristown-Beard over Veritas Christian - Boys basketball recap

Junior Max Masino and senior Xavion Crosby each had a double-double as Morristown-Beard overpowered Veritas Christian in Morristown. Masino finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds along with three steals while Crosby got 13 points and 11 rebounds as well as four assists and three steals for Morristown-Beard (1-3). Senior Jaron Afuola dished out six assists.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Salem earns clutch win over Gloucester Catholic for 6th straight W

Anthony Farmer made four 3-pointers on the way to 16 points and two assists as Salem earned a narrow victory on the road over Gloucester Catholic, 49-47. Holding a five-point lead late, Gloucester Catholic hit a 3 to cut the deficit to two. The team had a shot at tying things up in the final seconds of the game, attempting a tip-in off a lob pass but unable to convert, as Salem held on to secure the clutch victory, its sixth consecutive win after three straight losses to start the season.
SALEM, NJ
