Rancocas Valley over Bordentown - Boys basketball recap

Anthony Farmer made four 3-pointers on the way to 16 points and two assists as Salem earned a narrow victory on the road over Gloucester Catholic, 49-47. Holding a five-point lead late, Gloucester Catholic hit a 3 to cut the deficit to two. The team had a shot at tying things up in the final seconds of the game, attempting a tip-in off a lob pass but unable to convert, as Salem held on to secure the clutch victory, its sixth consecutive win after three straight losses to start the season.

SALEM, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO