Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Mater Dei defeats Point Pleasant Beach - Girls basketball recap

By Justin Morris
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Madison Lopez led Mater Dei in scoring with nine points as it bested Point Pleasant Beach, 37-30 in Point Pleasant Beach. Mater Dei (3-3) didn’t have a...

NJ.com

Hammonton over Our Lady of Mercy - Girls basketball recap

Emma Peretti turned in an impressive 38 points, 23 rebounds and one assist for Hammonton in its 86-74 win against Our Lady of Mercy in Hammonton. Ava Divello produced 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds while Giada Palmieri went for 16 points, 12 boards and three dimes for Hammonton (3-2). Shamaya Simola’s 10 points, five rebounds and two assists made up the rest of the scoring in the victory.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Harrison over Bergen Charter - Boys basketball recap

Harrison had five players score between seven and 12 points during a 46-33 win over Bergen Charter in Harrison. It was the first win of the season for Harrison, now 1-4. Junior guard Edward Burgos scored a team-high 12 points for Harrison. Jake Mulrenan and Ethan Oeckel each scored 10 points for the winners.
HARRISON, NJ
Holy Cross Prep over Pennsauken - Girls basketball recap

Freshman guard Julia Zimmermann scored 14 points to lead Holy Cross Prep to a 47-34 win over Pennsauken in Pennsauken. Zimmerman had two of Holy Cross Prep’s three, three-point field goals. Holy Cross Prep (3-2) also received 12 points, four rebounds and three assists from junior Natalie Schultz and...
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Holy Cross Prep over Willingboro - Boys basketball recap

Latrell Bullock posted 17 points for Holy Cross Prep in its 51-45 victory against Willingboro in Willingboro. Donovan Fey and Jacob Smith contributed for Holy Cross Prep (3-3) with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Naim Louis-Foster (12) and Isaih Larose (10) had double figures for Willingboro (0-10). The N.J. High...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Township over Middletown South - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Holmes-Cotter led Freehold Township with 29 points in its 62-59 victory over Middletown South in Middletown. Tommy Schork went for 22 points, 12 boards, four blocks, one assist and one steal for Middletown South (2-6). Dylan Csik contributed with 13 points, four dimes and one rebound while Pat Brown added 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in the losing effort.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Oakcrest outlasts Hammonton in triple-OT thriller

McCray Huggins made five 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 17 points to lead Oakcrest to a thrilling victory at home over Hammonton, 54-52, in triple overtime. Josiah Casanova tallied 16 points with three made 3s and three made free throws, while Marcus Holcomb finished with 12 points for Oakcrest (2-6), which locked down on defense in the fourth quarter, holding Hammonton to just four points to force overtime.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Plainfield over Eagle Academy in OT - Boys basketball recap

Tahmir Ellis posted a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds as Plainfield edged out a 62-60 overtime win over Eagle Academy in Plainfield. Eagle Academy (3-4) led 28-19 at the half, but Plainfield (6-3) rallied back with a 17-7 third quarter run before outscoring the road team 8-6 in overtime.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Able doubles for Barringer over Weequahic - Girls basketball recap

Anisha Able delivered a double double with a game-high 31 points and 15 rebounds as Barringer won on the road, 60-23, over Weequahic on Thursday. This comes after a near quadruple double on Tuesday against Science Park when Able finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and nine blocks for Barringer (2-0).
NJ.com

Hopewell Valley over Princeton - Girls basketball recap

Hopewell Valley used a second half comeback to defeat Princeton, 28-20 in Pennington. Trailing, 18-9 at halftime Hopewell Valley (7-3), outscored Princeton, 19-2 over the final two quarters, including 6-0 in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Havens had nine points and seven rebounds to lead the victory. Gillian Magner provided five...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Salem earns clutch win over Gloucester Catholic for 6th straight W

Anthony Farmer made four 3-pointers on the way to 16 points and two assists as Salem earned a narrow victory on the road over Gloucester Catholic, 49-47. Holding a five-point lead late, Gloucester Catholic hit a 3 to cut the deficit to two. The team had a shot at tying things up in the final seconds of the game, attempting a tip-in off a lob pass but unable to convert, as Salem held on to secure the clutch victory, its sixth consecutive win after three straight losses to start the season.
SALEM, NJ
NJ.com

Morristown-Beard over Veritas Christian - Boys basketball recap

Junior Max Masino and senior Xavion Crosby each had a double-double as Morristown-Beard overpowered Veritas Christian in Morristown. Masino finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds along with three steals while Crosby got 13 points and 11 rebounds as well as four assists and three steals for Morristown-Beard (1-3). Senior Jaron Afuola dished out six assists.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Hopatcong over Roselle Park - Boys basketball recap

For the second straight game, Hopatcong won a nail-biter. With senior Jared Farina scoring 17 points, Hopatcong defeated Roselle Park, 58-56 in Hopatcong. Hopatcong (8-3) has now won three in a row. It’s the second straight two-point win, after Hopatcong defeated Vernon, 51-49 in its previous game. Sophomore Japhet...
HOPATCONG, NJ
NJ.com

No. 10 Egg Harbor over St. Joseph (Hamm.) - Boys basketball recap

DJ Germann (15), Anthony Colon (13) and Jay-Nelly Reyes (11) turned in double-figure scoring for Egg Harbor (10-0). Arnaldo Rodriguez turned in 23 points while Ja’son Prevard contributed with 19 for St. Joseph (7-2). Majid Abdur-Rahim compiled 10 points in the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

