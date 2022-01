How much personal info do your apps collect on you — and, perhaps more importantly, what are they doing with that data? You might not be shocked to learn that some of the most popular apps hold plenty of intel on you. But which ones are the biggest culprits of this privacy breach, and what (short of deleting them) can you do about this? Rachel Vrabec, CEO and founder of Kanary, a personal data privacy company, spoke to SHEFinds.com about the social media app most likely to leak your data, and how you can exert more control over the situation.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO