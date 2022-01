Northwestern’s School of Communication launched a new studio lab this winter in an effort to change mental health representation in film, the University announced Monday. The Pritzker Pucker Studio Lab for the Promotion of Mental Health via Cinematic Arts will provide students with three quarters of instruction focused on mental health representation in media. The studio lab aims to encourage students to think about the ways mental health is portrayed in media or used as a plot device. Lab Director David Tolchinsky said media and narrative can instead be used to spread awareness about mental health.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO