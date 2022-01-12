ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Taylor Lautner & Fiancée Tay Dome Enjoy Malibu Coffee Date 2 Months After Engagement – Photos

By Natalie Hunter
 3 days ago
NGRE / BACKGRID

But first, coffee! Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome got their caffeine fix while walking their dog in beautiful Malibu, California.

Taylor Lautner, 29, and Tay Dome, 24, shared their love for caffeine as well as each other on a coffee date. The Twilight star and his fiancée were spotted grabbing coffee together in Malibu on Tuesday, Jan. 11, exactly two months after their engagement. Tay rocked a green, turtle neck crop top and mom jeans while Taylor kept it comfy in a tan sweatsuit accented with beige sleeves and a mint green pocket. Tay held onto their coffees while the actor walked their dog.

Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome make a coffee run. (NGRE / BACKGRID)

The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl actor proposed to Tay on November 11, 2021. He set the stage for his proposal beautifully, as Tay captured on her Instagram post. Taylor got down on one knee in front of a red neon sign that read “Lautner” surrounded by an array of candles and rose pedals. Naturally, the registered nurse accepted his proposal as she captioned the pic, “my absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”

Taylor also was eager to dote on his new fiancée. “Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome,” he wrote in his own Instagram post. “You love me unconditionally. You don’t put up with my [poo emoji]. You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life. I love you forever.”

The two Tays first started dating in 2018 soon after Taylor split up with Billie Lourd. They met through Taylor’s sister, Makena Lautner, and officially announced their relationship that fall. They have been going strong ever since and keeping fans updated on their blossoming relationship.

From being each others’ plus-ones at weddings to taking road trips together, the newly-engaged couple has done it all. The two enjoyed a romantic date night on the beach just months before their engagement in August 2021. As they posed in front of the sunset, Tay wore a flannel shirt, jeans and a cute pair of white heels while Taylor sported a casual grey T-shirt. Little did they know, he’d be popping the question just months later.

