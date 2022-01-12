Nuggets vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (20-19) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (21-21) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 11, 2022

Denver Nuggets 85, Los Angeles Clippers 87 (Final)

Call Tuesday’s Clippers win a “throwback” victory that “set basketball back 50 years.”

Or call it a historic, battery-charging, mettle-testing comeback victory.

Probably call it both:

Alright, well the writing software we use at Denver Stiffs is updating right now, but I just published tonight's podcast.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Here’s the key stretch from late in tonight’s fourth quarter. Denver spends two-straight possessions trying to get Nikola Jokic the ball. They can’t. Clippers make the Nuggets pay with back-to-back 3s. pic.twitter.com/Y4TphlqZWr – 2:51 AM

Clippers don’t really do dull games, huh? – 2:49 AM

Reggie Jackson walked into the arena’s tunnel after a 25-pt rally without shoes, headband or worries. The Clippers’ fourth-largest comeback was behind him, the season’s second half ahead. If this was any indication, who the hell knows what it will hold.

latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 2:42 AM

Reggie Jackson: “The fans just not beating me up and just instilling confidence, allowing me to go play, it allowed me to get out of my own head. I think a lot of the game I was still compounding mistakes by not letting the moment go, staying back in previous moments.” – 2:18 AM

Some of you were comparing the Clippers to the Chargers and … tonight wasn’t the night to validate that 😂 – 2:11 AM

More. to. come.

Clippers erase 25-point deficit, stun Nuggets ocregister.com/2022/01/11/cli… – 2:07 AM

Terance Mann-Wenyen Gabriel connection predates Clippers ocregister.com/2022/01/11/ter… – 2:07 AM

Amir Coffey, who played the entire second half and scored 18 as an encore to Sunday’s 21-point game, said the Clippers found something Sunday against Atlanta — more spacing, more patience, more trust with the pass that has won them two in a row. – 1:59 AM

Amir Coffey on what the Clippers found in the win against Atlanta: “Probably the ball movement, making multiple passes in a possession…”

I’ll add another: Amir Coffey. – 1:57 AM

Amir Coffey on the 28-point first half: “We were missing open shots … at halftime, just telling ourselves, stick with it.” – 1:55 AM

Reggie on Amir Coffey, who followed his 21-point effort Sunday with 18 tonight: “Never complains, just puts the work in. Puts the work in and you see his confidence is building … and with opportunity, he’s been playing phenomenal for us.” – 1:49 AM

A mirror image of the OKC game in that the bench was even but Bones sucked, then Bones got pulled and the bench sucked in the second half. – 1:44 AM

Hopping on the postgame show to discuss Malone and Jokic's comments after the game.

Reggie Jackson said his teammates knew “the game was going to give him a chance to make plays.” – 1:39 AM

Reggie Jackson: “I went into a place that was just tough. The game was ugly for me early. … Stayed ready, stayed in it.” – 1:38 AM

Know who the Nuggets REALLY could’ve used in a game like that?

Will Barton. – 1:38 AM

Amir Coffey played the entire second half.

The comeback officially started when Bledsoe and Batum entered the game for Jackson/Zubac in between the Jokic free throws that put Nuggets up 25.

Bledsoe never left the game from that point on. – 1:37 AM

Clippers missed 15 of first 16 3s … then started comeback by making 9 of last 18 3s – 1:34 AM

In last 19 minutes, Clippers had 14 assists and only 1 turnover.

In that same time, Nuggets had 8 assists (4 by Jokic) and 9 turnovers, negating a 17-12 rebound advantage in that stretch – 1:31 AM

Clippers have defended extremely well without fouling all season.

In fourth quarter, they allowed 24 field goal attempts without a free throw attempt.

It’s the 3rd time this season Clippers have allowed 20+ field goal attempts in the 4th quarter but no free throw attempts – 1:29 AM

Total games with a negative plus-minus on the season:

Bol – 5

Davon Reed – 6

Nikola Jokić – 10

Aaron Gordon – 12

Monte Morris – 13

PJ Dozier – 14

Zeke Nnaji – 15

Bones Hyland – 15

Will Barton – 15

Austin Rivers – 17

Jeff Green – 20

JaMychal Green – 21

Facu Campazzo – 30 – 1:28 AM

Nuggets tonight:

– Aaron Gordon/Nikola Jokic: 51 points, 20/30 FGs, 25 rebounds, 9 assists

– The rest: 34 points, 12/50 FGs, 2/26 3s – 1:26 AM

Jackson/Coffey/Bledsoe outscored Nuggets 33-26 in last 19 minutes of tonight’s game.

Just those three. – 1:20 AM

Aaron Gordon was 10-11 at the rim tonight. His pressure on the painted area was the only other reason — other than Jokic — that Denver even had a chance to win despite their complete collapse. – 1:19 AM

Ty Lue said he had a veteran unit on the floor and was pleased with how they closed without Lue needing to use his final timeouts.

But he also admitted that he had thoughts not suitable for a family broadcast when Jokic’s final shot went up. – 1:18 AM

Nuggets coach Michael Malone on what frustration he sensed from players after loss: “I don’t know. You got to talk to those guys. Losses like this keep me awake for weeks. I think today’s NBA player, they’re worrying about where they’re going out tonight.” – 1:15 AM

Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokić scored all 19 of Denver’s 4th quarter points. Michael Malone said he thought guys were running away from the ball down the stretch.

Well, only three other players played down the stretch: Monte Morris, Facu Campazzo, and Austin Rivers. – 1:13 AM

Nuggets coach Michael Malone blamed himself for loss to Clippers. But he also described the team’s execution as “piss poor” & the second-half defense as “awful.” – 1:13 AM

Clippers 87, Denver 85 | Final | Nico Batum talk on’ DE-FENSE: pic.twitter.com/YlLYpBqqUI – 1:11 AM

Michael Malone after Nuggets blow 25-point lead in 87-85 loss to Clippers in LA: “Losses like this keep me awake for weeks. I think today’s NBA player, they’re worrying about where they’re going out tonight.” pic.twitter.com/qRbyfHJVHP – 1:10 AM

Eric Bledsoe +/-, last five Clippers wins

+20 at Sacramento

+24 at Boston

+16 at Brooklyn

+23 vs Hawks

+28 vs Nuggets – 1:10 AM

Nicolas Batum: “Our defense saved us tonight. We start making shots and move the ball and have more fun, and start winning.” – 1:06 AM

Final rotations for the Nuggets as they blow a 25-point lead, losing 87-85.

-Facu was a minus-19 in a two-point loss. He has the worst plus-minus of any player on a +.500 team

-Gordon was 30 and 12

-Jokić was 21-13-8 pic.twitter.com/EHxxzTMgk1 – 1:04 AM

Michael Malone says to put this loss — in which Nuggets blow a 25-point lead — “on me… our execution was piss-poor.” – 1:04 AM

Malone said Denver’s execution was “piss poor” tonight and he trusted Denver would find a better shot to end the game without calling the timeout. – 1:04 AM

Clippers have erased 25-point deficits twice less than 7 months apart without Kawhi Leonard against the top seed in the West last year and against the reigning MVP tonight. And obviously, Paul George didn’t play tonight – 1:04 AM

Nuggets coach Michael Malone on the team squandering a 25-point lead to the Clippers: “Put this one on me.” – 1:04 AM

Malone immediately points to turnovers and the inability to get the ball to Jokic as reasons for the Nuggets loss.

He said to put the blame on himself for tonight. – 1:03 AM

Bones was really bad in his first half minutes but the Nuggets desperately need his skillset. They are just way too easy to guard with so many players who aren’t a threat from anywhere on the court. – 1:03 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

By the time this 25-point comeback was over Reggie Jackson had given away his sneakers, his headband and his glasses to fans. Walked into the locker room in his socks. pic.twitter.com/zCYuOU92Hb – 1:00 AM

#Nuggets outscored 59-44 in the second half and blow a 25-point, third-quarter lead. Complete collapse. – 12:59 AM

Clippers ended tonight’s game on a 53-26 run in last 19:04.

Hope you all enjoyed tonight’s game in DTLA, there won’t be another night home game for the Clippers until February! – 12:57 AM

CLIPPERS WIN! pic.twitter.com/XtujpEZoPc – 12:57 AM

Amir Coffey does it again. Tied his career-high in points in a Clippers win Sunday and was fantastic in their win tonight. He’s going to get a solid contract in the summer. #Gophers pic.twitter.com/NckNEEjlAN – 12:56 AM

I almost missed an amazing finish. Clippers were down 25 to Denver in the 3rd Q so I started closing up the house to head to bed. The Clips showed some life and I decided to hang on for a while. Amazing 87-85 come from way behind win. – 12:56 AM

How do you not call a timeout?

How does Facu Campazzo play the last 17 minutes of the second half without a rest?

How did Denver lose that game? – 12:55 AM

Nuggets keep finding new lows. 25-point lead blown. Clippers team every bit as shorthanded and more. Really bad loss to a team you are trying to create separation from in the standings. – 12:55 AM

Nikola Jokic had enough of this game.

Denver was down by 2 points and instead of the Nuggets electing to call a timeout, he chose to shoot a 3-pointer.

Denver blows a 25-point lead and fall to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bad loss. – 12:55 AM

No timeouts called by either team in last 107 seconds of play. Nikola Jokic misses go-ahead 3, Aaron Gordon misses putback, Clippers hold on to complete a comeback win from down 25 with 7:04 left in 3rd quarter to win 87-85 and get back to .500.

3rd win streak of season. – 12:55 AM

Up 25 in the 3rd. Brutal meltdown from the Nuggets. This is why they can’t have nice things. – 12:55 AM

Jokic’s 3 hits iron, and the Clippers escaped with a 87-85 win over the Nuggets. Even with Nuggets’ fluid & uneven roster, their unraveling was something else tonight against the Clippers. Nuggets squandered a 25-point lead. – 12:54 AM

Clippers win, 87-75, surviving a last chance by Denver, to overcome a 25-point deficit. – 12:53 AM

Batum Battalion assemble!

📺 @BallySportWest | @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/UexSwvuQIc – 12:52 AM

This is the Clippers’ “Call An Ambulance, But Not For Me” game. – 12:51 AM

Imagine this Clippers-Nuggets game with Paul George, Kawhi, Murray and MPJ all healthy? Damn. – 12:51 AM

Since trailing 59-34, Clippers have gone on a 53-24 run. They couldn’t even get to 30 points in the first half. – 12:51 AM

Outrebounded by 21? With 10 more free throw attempts? Hasn’t mattered during this Clippers comeback from down 25, as they lead 87-83 with 78 seconds to play. – 12:50 AM

Denver has been so bad in the second half this year.

Maybe it’s fatigue or maybe it’s a lack of options with so many injuries or maybe Denver is just scheme-able over the course of a game. Who knows? Until it’s fixed, they’re prone to these type of games. – 12:50 AM

This Clippers broadcast is so over the top that should hate it but screaming SUPREME CAFFEINE and BATUM BATTALION constantly is kinda fun – 12:49 AM

Nikola Jokic had Nic Batum on him for an entire possession just now. Denver just couldn’t get him the ball. That possession ended with a Facu Campazzo 3. He’s 0-5 from 3-point range tonight. – 12:49 AM

Back-to-back 3-pointers has the Clippers up 86-81 with 1:47 left in the game.

Denver was once up by 25-points in this one.

Nightmare second half for the Nuggets. – 12:48 AM

THIS GAME IS FUN! – 12:48 AM

HELLO NASTY 😳

📺 @BallySportWest | @Reggie Jackson pic.twitter.com/ffP3e76w3c – 12:46 AM

Best Clippers dunk of the season? This replay didn’t do the dunk justice either. Live was crazy pic.twitter.com/B29LqmhNhc – 12:45 AM

Whoever is running the videoboard at this arena somehow did not replay Reggie Jackson’s dunk at all

It’s the opposite of when Tim Hardaway Jr. had to tell Dallas video board ops to stop replaying Isaiah Hartenstein alley-oops in the preseason – 12:44 AM

No stopping the shuffle 😍 pic.twitter.com/C3IUAFtb6o – 12:43 AM

Jokic has gotten dunked on more times this season than in his previous six. – 12:43 AM

R3GGIE

📺 @BallySportWest | @Reggie Jackson pic.twitter.com/IWJ12lObRc – 12:42 AM

The Sombor Shuffle finally made a return for Nikola Jokic as he’s doing everything in his power to close the Clippers out.

The Nuggets now have ALL momentum.

Those things are like a Gamebreaker on NBA Street. – 12:42 AM

Jokic is just ridiculous. He ran away from the basket as he went into his gather/shooting motion and turned it into a Dirk fall-away. There isn’t a single thing anybody can do about that. – 12:41 AM

Huge stretch from Nikola Jokic. Two clutch offensive rebounds. Then a deep Sombor Shuffle. Nuggets clinging to a three-point lead with 4:24 left. – 12:40 AM

Clippers weren’t able to hold onto fourth quarter lead 16 days ago because, as Terance Mann noted, Nuggets had their closer.

Jokic doing Jokic things to put Nuggets back in the lead.

Nuggets 79, Clippers 76. 4:24 left. And Jackson is in foul trouble. – 12:40 AM

Gordon (9) and Jokic (4) with all of Denver’s fourth-quarter scoring.

Nuggets up 3, 4:24 left. – 12:40 AM

Air Gordon has taken over ✈️ pic.twitter.com/TxzG3YYNc5 – 12:39 AM

Jokic come on – 12:39 AM

SOMBOR SHUFFLE HELLO – 12:38 AM

Jokic making his fallaway look so easy. – 12:38 AM

Reggie Jackson, after starting 1-for-9 from the field, has made his last three shots to tie the game at 71-all, 73-all and take a 76-75 lead with 5:29 to go. – 12:37 AM

No idea how Jokic grabbed that rebound. – 12:37 AM

Clippers lead and Big Government is BACK – 12:37 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

(or at least it was before Aaron Gordon got free for a casual reverse dunk)

Nuggets 73, Clippers 71. 6:52 left.

Eric Bledsoe finally made a 3 after 13 misses in a row. pic.twitter.com/lzdDJoH4Gk – 12:34 AM

Aaron Gordon with seven straight points for the reeling #Nuggets, whose 25-point third-quarter lead has evaporated. – 12:33 AM

Reggie’s second bucket (in 10 tries) today ties the score 71-71.

But Aaron Gordon (who is 8-11 and has 24 points) puts Denver back ahead, 73-71.

Timeout, Ty. (6:52, 4th) – 12:33 AM

REGGIE JACKSON FOR THE TIE!!! – 12:32 AM

Aaron Gordon having a fantastic game. – 12:32 AM

BRANDON BOSTON JR.!!!!

📺 @BallySportWest | @BJ Boston pic.twitter.com/UUQQJkgXG8 – 12:30 AM

The bar is EXTREMELY low for DeMarcus Cousins to come in and make an impact on the Nuggets’ 2nd unit. – 12:29 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Clippers got the 25-point deficit down to two but here comes the MVP. Nikola Jokic checks back in with Aaron Gordon with 9:19 left. – 12:29 AM

It’s amazing how these Celtics alternates look just like Denver Nuggets jerseys – 12:28 AM

All five of Michael Malone’s starters had a plus-minus of at least 10 when third quarter ended.

So if Clippers are going to take a lead, it better be now while Malone has an all-bench lineup out here. – 12:28 AM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

The drive to the cup!

📺 @BallySportWest | @coffeyshop_ pic.twitter.com/bmzj5taec7 – 12:27 AM

Gonna request that Denver stop getting 3rd quarter leads. Please instead play from behind until the 4th, it’s just painful to watch massive leads evaporate in a handful of minutes like morning mist. – 12:26 AM

Not sure what’s worse: the Clippers’ slow start or the Nuggets’ late-game unraveling – 12:26 AM

It’s all well and good to bench Bones Hyland, but he was your zone buster in previous games with his shooting. This is what Denver is facing as an alternative. – 12:26 AM

With Nikola Jokic not on the floor, Nuggets have watched Clippers cut a 25-point deficit to 66-62 with 10:38 left. This game might not get to the 90’s in scoring but it’s a game now. – 12:25 AM

Clippers have pulled off many double-digit comebacks in the past several seasons but this would rank among the most improbable after they mustered just 28 first-half points. The is a 28-7 run to trim Denver’s lead to 66-62. – 12:25 AM

Final frame incoming. pic.twitter.com/tll8sd7Yto – 12:25 AM

… or Terance Mann can stay in, Eric Bledsoe can keep honey badgering steals, and Brandon Boston Jr. can finish a dunk to get LA on a 6-0 run to start fourth and force a Michael Malone timeout.

Nuggets doing what they do in terms of not holding onto leads this season. 66-62 now – 12:25 AM

There’s no reason the Clippers should be in this game. – 12:24 AM

The feed, the finish.

@coffeyshop_ ➡️ @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/NHHYBcwYO0 – 12:23 AM

You know @Facundo Campazzo won’t back down 🔒 pic.twitter.com/cgZI2nXMfR – 12:22 AM

The Nuggets are 3/23 from 3.

The Clippers are 5/23 from 3. – 12:22 AM

After all of that!

Clippers only made up two points of the halftime deficit. Nuggets still lead 66-55 after three quarters. Terance Mann turned things up, but he and Coffey played entire quarter. Someone else will need to step up if LA has another run. – 12:22 AM

Hang on for the fourth, Nuggets fans. Gotta get through the Jokic bench minutes and then grit this one out. Denver’s 25 point 3rd quarter lead falling 11: pic.twitter.com/yLZtWUcAEj – 12:21 AM

Shooting numbers through three quarters for LAC and DEN, via @Ben Falk. A lotta, lotta long midrangers for the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/w0JqnGkgCn – 12:21 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

The Nuggets biggest lead was 25 points.

The Clippers pulled off a 21-7 run to go into the 4th trailing by 11.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Amir Coffey has a team-high 13 points, with Marcus Morris (11) and Terance Mann (10) also in double figures. Clippers still have just six free throws. – 12:20 AM

No Bones Hyland so far in the second half. Second game in a row where Michael Malone has gone away from the rookie after halftime. Increased minutes for Davon Reed and James Ennis, who’s making his Nuggets debut tonight. – 12:20 AM

Bones once again (probably deservedly so) getting benched in the second half. He’s in a really bad slump, and the shot selection hasn’t helped him. – 12:20 AM

The most predictable play all night. Facu rips Marcus Morris, then runs in front of him to draw the foul. – 12:19 AM

FACUUUUU – 12:18 AM

It’s a 21-3 Clippers run. Single digits for first time in second half👁️ – 12:17 AM

James Ennis is in the game pic.twitter.com/ga3KRX6Geo – 12:15 AM

The Clippers have rolled off an 18-3 run in the last four minutes to cut their deficit to 10. It could have been 20-3 but, well, another fast-break fumble. – 12:15 AM

Back-to-Back 3️⃣’s.

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/izws2IGLa3 – 12:15 AM

The crowd is into here, credit to them and the Clips.

But, maaaan, Clippers’ fast break adventures. Foreverever. – 12:14 AM

Nuggets field goal drought is at four minutes – 12:13 AM

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Clippers are getting beaten badly on the glass — 41-20 with 3:45 to go in the third period. – 12:12 AM

Ah, THERE’s the Nuggets 3rd quarter meltdown I was waiting for. – 12:12 AM

… Your reminder that Clippers launched a 26-point second half turnaround on Nuggets the day after Christmas… – 12:12 AM

The Nuggets’ inability to get Nikola Jokic the ball when he has a mismatch is stunning. – 12:11 AM

Denver’s 25-point lead down to 13. The turnovers are mounting. – 12:11 AM

I’ll take that. 🏃‍♂️

📺 @BallySportWest | @Eric Bledsoe pic.twitter.com/0eFCnnFqaK – 12:10 AM

Nikola Jokic has averaged 26.1 points and a league-best 17.3 rebounds per game in Denver’s previous eight games. And yet where’s the MVP love? Michael Malone: “He is one of the more disrespected reigning MVPs that I can think of in terms of the attention” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:09 AM

Nuggets got lead up to 25, but Clippers finally on an 8-0 run. 3s by Morris and Coffey were followed by Eric Bledsoe pursuing a steal for several seconds, getting it, and laying it in. – 12:07 AM

Forgot to tweet this earlier but this is Denver’s 12th different starting lineup and 13th game this season down 3 starters (Murray included). – 12:03 AM

The Clippers trail by 23, have been outrebounded by 20, and look entirely listless tonight. – 12:02 AM

Jokic came out in the 3rd quarter like he’d seen the Nuggets completely fall apart to start third quarters before and wasn’t havin it. Denver’s up 20. – 12:00 AM

𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 😤 pic.twitter.com/rvA2LnaEb6 – 11:59 PM

Nice bounce-back game from Aaron Gordon tonight. His 15 points lead all scorers. He’s 5-6 from the floor. His one miss has been from 3-point range. His five makes? All in the restricted area. Eight rebounds for Gordon too, his most since Dec. 1. – 11:58 PM

Nuggets, these Nuggets, on an 11-4 run to start the third quarter. The difference? They’ve pounded the ball inside. Jokic, AG, Monte all attacking the paint.

20-point lead. – 11:58 PM

This is going to be a battle to see if Clippers can avoid historical futility, because now Nuggets are starting to score like a pro basketball team and lead 52-32 in LA with 8:48 left in the third quarter.

Clippers offense is simply an absence of 3s, FTs, or offensive rebounds. – 11:58 PM

Gordon builds off his strong first half early in the third quarter. He grabs a defensive rebound and completes a three-point play on the other end. Nuggets up 16 early in the third behind AG’s 15 points (5-6 FG) and 7 rebounds. – 11:56 PM

Aaron Gordon has started this third quarter by taking advantage of his size mismatch on Reggie Jackson when they get cross-matched on the other end. – 11:55 PM

I know my screen must be broken, because there’s no way the Clippers had 28 points at halftime. – 11:54 PM

📸 First half flicks. pic.twitter.com/Jz4Jz4a3Y0 – 11:54 PM

Terance Mann starts second half in place of Nicolas Batum (4 fouls) – 11:52 PM

Clippers had only one offensive rebound in first half despite failing to clear 30 percent from the field.

31 missed field goals, one missed free throw… ONE offensive rebound – 11:50 PM

Want to know something nice?

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Numbers from the first 24 📊 pic.twitter.com/aZV933ZUE1 – 11:46 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

For those wondering, the Clippers are 0-10 in franchise history when scoring fewer than 30 points in the first half.

The last NBA team to win a game after scoring fewer than 30 first half points: Paul George’s Indiana Pacers in December 2012 at Austin Rivers’ New Orleans Hornets – 11:42 PM

First quar—I mean halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Clippers 41-28:

-Fewest points Nuggets have given up in a half this year. 5-0 when they give up 45 points or fewer.

-12 points and 6 rebounds for AG, who looks great on both ends

-Jeff Green: 9 pts on 12 fga pic.twitter.com/79zAVFMdZz – 11:42 PM

Nuggets have just 41 points, Jokic has taken 4 shots & they’re up by 13. Denver’s bench has taken more shots than the starters, the team is 2-for-16 on threes, & hopefully they can comfortably win this atrocious example of basketball. Also to continue the quarterly gifs… yikes. pic.twitter.com/LnIayGPKIw – 11:41 PM

The Nuggets lead the Clippers 41-28 at the half.

Gordon leads all scorers with 12 pts, Jeff Green has 9 and Jokic is balanced with 7/4/8.

Everyone on Denver looks like Bruce Bowen as Denver has their best defensive half off the season.

What’s your message to the team? – 11:41 PM

Patrick Beverley:

“The last four were trick games. Clippers underhanded. OKC one of the worst teams in the NBA. Houston one of the worst teams in the NBA, so you get in the zone, obviously scoring a lot of points and that’s what you think is the recipe for winning. It’s not.” – 11:39 PM

This game feels like an NCAA game. Nuggets backcourt is a combined 3/15. All 3 made FGs are from Monte Morris.

0/2 for Rivers.

0/2 for Facu.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

There have only been five first halves in Clippers franchise history with fewer points scored than this one.

Nuggets lead 41-28 after two quarters in LA. The Nuggets were bad offensively (37.2% FGs, 2/16 3s)

The Clippers were way worse, and they didn’t even have TO issues. – 11:38 PM

Nuggets have a 41-28 half-time lead over the Clippers. Clippers have shot 27.9% overall and 7.1% from 3. If you watched, it probably gave you a throbbing headache. – 11:37 PM

BRUTAL first half for the Clippers, who scored 28 points and shot 12-for-44 (27.3%) from field including 1-for-14 from 3 in the half. They’re fortunate to only be down 41-28 to Nuggets at half. – 11:37 PM

Nuggets hold Clippers to just 28 first-half points. Michael Malone’s going to have a headache deciding who to award tonight’s DPOG Chain to. – 11:37 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Nuggets 41, Clippers TWENTY-EIGHT | Half – 11:37 PM

Halftime: Denver leads, 41-28.

28 points is a season-low for a first half by the Clippers by 12 points. They’re 12-43 overall and 1-14 from three and have been outrebounded 34-18. – 11:37 PM

Aaron Gordon’s first-half shot chart. He’s living in the paint, also with six boards so far.

Denver up 34-17 on the glass. pic.twitter.com/6ENzqbYOw1 – 11:35 PM

Really bad foul in the backcourt by Batum that puts Aaron Gordon on free throw line. It’s Batum’s fourth personal foul of a scoreless first half. – 11:35 PM

Nic Batum is a better post defender than Ivica Zubac. – 11:34 PM

Patrick Beverley after the Wolves’ 4-game winning streak being snapped tonight in New Orleans:

“The last four were trick games. Clippers were short-handed. OKC, one of the worst teams in the NBA. Houston, one of the worst teams in the NBA.” – 11:34 PM

Nuggets blow the flagrant foul, get 0 of 4 potential points. Not awesome. Jokic follows it with a made three, trying to will some life into this game. – 11:33 PM

Reggie Jackson scores, giving the Clippers 28 points in the half — that’s one more than their first-half low of last season (27 vs. Dallas). But they still have 12 points to go before they match this season’s previous first-half low (40). – 11:32 PM

Nikola Jokic spent most of his pre-game warmup taking shots from 3. Looked really comfortable when he shot from deep – 11:32 PM

hi JOK3R – 11:32 PM

Flagrant foul 1 assessed to Marcus Morris Sr. for his role in his exchange with Austin Rivers. – 11:29 PM

Marcus Morris just connected with a forearm to Austin Rivers’ chin. Flagrant 1 for Morris. – 11:29 PM

Marcus Morris Sr. with a non-basketball play that has to go under review was a FREE SPACE on your bingo card. pic.twitter.com/O6GUEgsEnT – 11:29 PM

Austin Rivers and Marcus Morris Sr. exchanging late New Year’s wishes.

Replay showed Morris toss a forearm towards Austin’s head/neck area. – 11:28 PM

I have basically no takeaway from this game so far. The Clippers are unable to score because they can’t hit anything; not because Denver is dominating on defense. And Denver has just 34 points with 3 minutes before halftime. Just an ugly game. – 11:28 PM

The regularly scheduled Morris Twin/Nuggets altercation is now under further review – 11:27 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nuggets put starters back in, and have pushed lead to 32-24 with 4:18 left in half.

Tyronn Lue calls timeout, but offense is just completely unable to throw the rock in the ocean. Jackson/Bledsoe are 0/9, Morris is 2/8, and Coffey is still the only player to hit a 3. – 11:24 PM

It’s been fun to watch Nikola Jokic’s passes. It hasn’t been fun to watch the rest of Nuggets-Clippers game. Neither Nuggets (35%) nor Clippers (27.8%) can buy a bucket. – 11:23 PM

No one is shooting lights out in this game but Reggie Jackson has looked particularly off, starting 0-5, with every shot outside the paint. It has not been a highly efficient stretch of the season for Jackson since he returned from health and safety protocols. – 11:22 PM

Tough take rook. 😤

📺 @BallySportWest | @BJ Boston pic.twitter.com/JewXB4zIfx – 11:20 PM

aaaaaand one 💪

@BallCorpHQ | #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/efrPY20UPI – 11:19 PM

The Clippers are 1-11 from 3-point range. Denver: 1-13 from 3.

The Clippers’ worst 3-point performance this year: 4-33(12.1%). Denver’s? 9-40 (22.5%).

(That should break them out of it?) – 11:17 PM

When Bones loses his shooting touch it *really* goes. – 11:17 PM

Nuggets are 1-13 from 3-point range. A Zeke Nnaji 3 is Denver’s only made basket from outside the paint. Jeff Green is somehow already 4-11 from the floor in 10 minutes and 0-3 from deep. – 11:17 PM

Michael Malone took a timeout as soon as Bones crossed halfcourt. He had seen enough despite Denver making it work lol. – 11:17 PM

Michael Malone mercifully calls timeout with Nuggets up 26-20.

Nuggets have missed 16 of 17 shots outside the paint.

Clippers have missed 20 of 22 shots outside the paint. – 11:16 PM

The Nuggets were up four when Nikola Jokic checked out and, seven minutes later, they’re up four with the MVP checking back in. – 11:15 PM

Every time I see Uncle Jeff leap out of the gym I think about Paul Millsap’s athleticism leaving him like a ghost crossing to the other side. Glad to have Jeff Green, but I would have liked to see Millsap with these kind of hops in a Denver uni those last couple years. – 11:14 PM

Jeff Green in the middle of the floor is the best bench offense the Nuggets can possibly ask for. – 11:14 PM

Jeff Green’s now got 8 points on 4-of-10 shooting. No other Nugget with more than four shots. Don’t think he’s got a problem coming off the bench. – 11:14 PM

Jeff Green has looked great with the bench over the last 3 games. – 11:13 PM

Jeff Green is sort of taking over? And Ivica Zubac has three fouls while being hit in the face a couple times by the ball. – 11:13 PM

Ivica Zubac has been hit in the face with the ball twice in the last three trips, for those who need to know how this game is going – 11:13 PM

Both teams have now made a 3 after Zeke Nnaji’s corner hit.

Both teams are 1/11 from 3 each. – 11:11 PM

Uncle Jeff’s hops >>> pic.twitter.com/fkcuNQ0yNN – 11:11 PM

Nuggets and Clippers combine for 34 points in the first. Nuggets went 0-for-9 from Deep. Bring on the second quarter and a fresh set of eyes. pic.twitter.com/MvQVmk29Ob – 11:08 PM

The Nuggets lead after the first quarter having gone 0-for-10 in jump shots in the period. They scored 16 points in the paint and 2 at the free throw line, and hold a 2-point lead. – 11:07 PM

Denver scored six baskets over the first 10 minutes of tonight’s 1st quarter. Nikola Jokic scored or assisted on all of them. We could be in for a monster night from one of the more disrespected MVPs in NBA history. – 11:07 PM

Not the worst first quarter of offense the Clippers have had this season!

Nuggets lead 18-16 in LA after one dreadful quarter of play. Nuggets missed all 9 3s but all 8 of their FGs were assisted.

LA’s non-Coffey offense is in a familiar place (hell). Clippers shooting 27.3%. – 11:07 PM

Jeff Green utilizes his vertical so well. Such a great in-game dunker. – 11:05 PM

The Clippers trail Denver, 18-16, after the first quarter, after shooting 6-22 overall and 1-8 from three. Denver is +7 on the glass but only +2 in second-chance points. – 11:05 PM

Ty Lue is on the bench chugging something in a green bottle. Don’t think it’s Heineken but Hup Holland.

Denver 18, Clippers 16 | End 1 | Clippers shoot 6-22, their guests go 8-22. – 11:05 PM

“My goodness. That man played for the Sonics!”

😂 Hilarious call from the Clippers broadcast after that Jeff Green dunk. – 11:04 PM

Amir Coffey: 3-4. Rest of the Clips: 3-17.

Denver 16, Clippers 14 (0:50, 1st) – 11:02 PM

It’s a small thing, but how many times this season has Zeke Nnaji rushed a shot in the paint? That was really good patience on the dish from Facu. – 11:02 PM

Of course it’s Amir who hits the first 3.

He has 7 points on 3/4 FGs.

Prior to these Terance Mann FTs, Coffey’s teammates had 6 points on 3/17 FGs. – 11:02 PM

Jokić is operating tonight against the Clippers defense at a very high level.

The red light has yet to go on. pic.twitter.com/obfgvMpUZL – 11:01 PM

It took 11 minutes, but it happened! The first made three of this game, by Amir Coffey. The teams are now 1-16 from deep. – 11:01 PM

The Nuggets have six baskets, and Nikola Jokić has two makes and four assists. He’s about to come out of the game. – 11:00 PM

The #Nuggets and Clippers have taken a combined 20 jump shots so far in this game late in the first quarter… and have only made 1 – 10:59 PM

Nuggets-Clippers combined 0-for-14 from 3 so far. Bricks being laid for Crypto 2.0. – 10:58 PM

10 minutes into this game and Nikola Jokic is tied for the game-high in points (4) and has game-highs in rebounds (5) and assists (4). – 10:57 PM

Nikola is putting on a dime-dropping clinic (like usual) – 10:55 PM

#Nuggets sloppy with the ball so far with four turnovers, but Jokic is already picking apart Clippers’ defense. Two assists on backdoor cuts. Just downloading L.A.’s defense. – 10:52 PM

Nuggets left some points on the table in that first stint. Still lead 8-10. – 10:51 PM

Marcus Morris demonstrating how to properly utilize a take foul without delivering a cheap shot. – 10:51 PM

Not a fast start offensively for either team.

Nuggets have missed all four 3s and have as many turnovers (4) as buckets.

They still lead LA 10-8 midway through first quarter. Clippers have missed all three 3s, have no FT attempts, and Morris/Jackson are 0/6 FGs. – 10:50 PM

Reggie Jackson had an unforced error going behind-the-back with a pass that left Ty Lue shaking his head. Lue yanked Jackson a couple times after mistakes Sunday. – 10:50 PM

Nuggets are destroying themselves with turnovers and missed layups. Lots of opportunities. – 10:49 PM

The Brim Reaper ☕️

📺 @BallySportWest | @coffeyshop_ pic.twitter.com/f6oFAaLFPI – 10:48 PM

That’s beautiful basketball 👏 pic.twitter.com/Bgh9y19YVX – 10:48 PM

Very early Serge Ibaka minutes with Ivica Zubac getting two fouls within four minutes. – 10:45 PM

JaMychal Green finds a cutting Nikola Jokic for a dunk. Big fella’s second bucket gives the Nuggets an early 6-2 lead over the Clippers. – 10:45 PM

🗣️ #ClipperNation Roll Call

We’ve got @PaulWHauser from @CobraKaiSeries in the building tonight. pic.twitter.com/MkPbiZvuXW – 10:31 PM

#Nuggets coach Michael Malone is a shrewd communicator. He knows his messages ring a little bit louder when they’re uttered in Los Angeles as opposed to Denver, which might be why he called Nikola one of the most disrespected reigning MVPs he can think of.

denverpost.com/2022/01/11/nug… – 10:30 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

🕢 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/7rAkZSxaLq – 10:10 PM

Nuggets starters: Monte Morris, Austin Rivers, Aaron Gordon, JaMychal Green and Nikola Jokic.

Malone sees it, too. This will be J-Myke’s third straight game starting at PF. – 10:09 PM

First 5⃣ in LA!

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/u2GyuNJeKF – 10:08 PM

Michael Porter Jr. underwent back surgery in December

Jamal Murray underwent knee surgery in April

Here they are getting shots up. pic.twitter.com/uwwD0ooIAm – 10:02 PM

Per Tre Mann, Mike Muscala said before the game: “Let’s do it for Kenrich.”

Another sign of what Kenrich Williams means to the team. – 9:59 PM

A welcome sight in https://t.co/gRkm0Q45t2 arena: Jamal Murray getting up shots. pic.twitter.com/p2e621RLvi – 9:56 PM

Almost time to get 𝐁𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐲 🦴 pic.twitter.com/meFUyNGMi1 – 9:50 PM

Pregame Lounge is live in 10 minutes. Me, @BrendanVogt, @DLineCo and @Duvalier Johnson.

– Nuggets/Clippers notes

– Could MPJ return this season?

– Male Form Corner

– Best @DKSportsbook bets

youtube.com/watch?v=oI3pL5… – 9:49 PM

Michael Malone gave reporters a good laugh in his pregame comments. He said that Nikola Jokic may be one of the more disrespected MVPs. When asked why, he said: “Nikola Jokic is not sexy. His wife might disagree. But if you are a true student of the game you appreciate him.” – 9:43 PM

What @Lexus Look are you sporting? 🔥 – 9:42 PM

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said that Nikola Jokic is still “disrespected” despite winning MVP last season. Malone: “Nikola Jokic is just not sexy. There’s nothing about Nikola…..” Malone pauses and then mused, “His wife might disagree…” – 9:41 PM

Will Barton (Health and Safety Protocols) is OUT for tonight’s game.

#MileHighBasketball – 9:39 PM

With the second half of the season starting, Ty Lue reflects: “Being one game under .500, if you told me that PG would miss 20 games, Marcus would miss 20 games, Nico would miss 20 games, Kawhi not being here, I’d say that’s pretty fair.”

Looking back:

ocregister.com/2022/01/10/cli… – 9:35 PM

Back to back wire to wire games that end in a last second loss for OKC.

SGA bounced back big with 32 points/8 assists/13-22 shooting.

Giddey continues rookie dominance with 18-6-8-2.

Bench Baze has one of his best games of the year.

Mann highlight plays.

Ideal Thunder game. – 9:30 PM

Read up on tonight’s rematch. – 9:30 PM

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Austin Rivers experienced “a scary incident” that resulted him going to an LA hospital last night. But Malone said Rivers has since recovered and available to play tonight vs Clippers – 9:26 PM

Wenyen Gabriel laughs pregame talking with his former Net and former Clipper teammate James Ennis. What a last month for those two. pic.twitter.com/0HHeLY2V9R – 9:17 PM

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Austin Rivers had a “scary incident” last night and was in the hospital. He had an allergic reaction and struggled to breathe. He’s able to play against the Clippers. – 9:15 PM

Michael Malone says Austin Rivers had an allergic reaction at practice the other day and had to go to the hospital. He was released yesterday evening and is good to go tonight. A “scary incident, per Malone. – 9:12 PM

Michael Malone just shared that Austin Rivers had an allergic reaction that made it difficult for him to breathe last night. He went to the hospital, was released, felt better this morning, and is good to go tonight.

Austin Rivers man…dude has been through hell this year. – 9:12 PM

Michael Malone says that Austin Rivers was hospitalized last night after an allergic reaction during team activities at UCLA.

Rivers woke up and felt better, went through shootaround, and will be active tonight in LA. – 9:11 PM

Michael Malone said Austin Rivers had a “scary incident” in which he had an allergic reaction and went to the hospital. Rivers is good to go tonight though. – 9:10 PM

Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic is “one of the more disrespected MVPs” ever due to the lack of attention Jokic has gotten. “Nikola Jokic is not sexy. His wife might disagree. But if you are a true student of the game you appreciate him.” – 9:09 PM

Malone: “Nikola Jokic is not sexy.”

Pause.

“His wife might disagree.” – 9:08 PM

Michael Malone, asked about Jokic disrespect: “Nikola Jokic is not sexy. …. His wife might disagree.” – 9:08 PM

“Nikola Jokic is not sexy,” Michael Malone out of context. – 9:08 PM

Michael Malone: “Nikola Jokic is not sexy. He’s just not. His wife might disagree. There’s nothing about Nikola that is sexy to people.” – 9:08 PM

Michael Malone says that Nikola Jokic may be one of the most disrespected reigning MVPs.

Adds that Jokic’s picture would be next to the word consistency in a dictionary – 9:06 PM

Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “I think he is one of the more disrespected reigning MVPs that I can think of in terms of the attention that he gets.” – 9:05 PM

Michael Malone calls Nikola Jokic one of the most “disrespected reigning MVPs” in history. – 9:05 PM

Malone on a couple of former Clippers now on his team: “Great thing about guys like Rodney McGruder and James Ennis — they’re vets… they’ve been around the block.” – 9:04 PM

Nuggets coach Michael Malone on handling his fluid roster this season due to injuries and Covid pic.twitter.com/wr9xSCA6pQ – 9:04 PM

Michael Malone on Rodney McGruder and James Ennis:

“They’re vets. You could see in shootaround this morning…they pick things up very quickly. They’ve been around the block.” – 9:04 PM

Michael Malone says that Will Barton is OUT with Covid protocols. – 9:03 PM

Bright colors under the bright lights 💧

#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/MzHPBdeRzE – 9:00 PM

Tyronn Lue says that it is possible that Amir Coffey or Nicolas Batum could remain starters once Paul George returns from injury. Sounds like he values the size on the wing. – 8:44 PM

Will Barton (health and safety protocals) is out tonight against the Clippers, per source. – 8:35 PM

Will Barton will be out tonight due to health and safety protocols, I’m told. – 8:35 PM

Corey Kispert is older than Lu Dort, Darius Bazley, Theo Maledon, Poku, Vit Krejci, Josh Giddey, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Tre Mann.

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

With absolutely zero research to back it up, gonna say that’s the best rookie to rookie alley oop of the season. – 7:47 PM

MANN OH MANN

@Josh Giddey ➡️ @Tre Mann pic.twitter.com/7WOvaQzVzj – 7:43 PM

Tre Mann’s default setting is SportsCenter Top 10 highlight. – 7:42 PM

Oh my gosh, the Tre Mann step back gets me every time. So awesome. – 7:41 PM

Tre Mann’s stepback remains fun to watch. – 7:41 PM

Tre Mann with that elbow band becomes MJ – 7:25 PM

On NBA Today, Woj once again stated that it’s the Nuggets hope to get back both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. before the end of this year. – 7:17 PM

Over/Under 26 assists for the squad tonight?

Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K: bit.ly/3DlZTq7

#MileHighBasketball – 6:13 PM

Nuggets-Clippers tips at 8:30 p.m. MT tonight (7:30 p.m. in LA), just because it’s getting shown on NBA TV, a channel nobody gets. – 6:12 PM

You heard @BJ Boston!

🗣️ GAME DAY, BABY! pic.twitter.com/BWT3GX5LRy – 6:03 PM

Will Barton has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE after initially being considered out due to health and safety protocols. – 5:22 PM

Welcomed some new faces today 👋 pic.twitter.com/bhldEJvPj9 – 4:45 PM

Nuggets have upgraded Will Barton (health and safety protocols) to questionable tonight against the Clippers. – 4:35 PM