Backyard feeders may provide hunting ground for hawks

During the spring, summer, and fall I take to the woods, and last year I spent more time in other forests than ever before, researching whatever caught my attention. This penchant of mine is absolutely the best part of being a naturalist/ecologist/generalist. It was mushrooms for months, trees, autumn leaves, and lastly, just before snow, I turned my attention to ground covers. Knowing that a white blanket would soon be covering the forest floor, separating me from these earth-loving friends, I spent whole afternoons in their presence. Shiny wintergreen leaves hid bright red berries and more than once I had to crush a leaf to release its sweet scent. Most folks know the medicinal benefits of wintergreen, which include its ability to soothe sore muscles.

GARDENING ・ 10 DAYS AGO