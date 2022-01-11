ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Backyard feeders may provide hunting ground for hawks

greensourcedfw.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA western kingbird mobs a Cooper’s hawk. Photo by Nick DiGennaro.​. On this warm winter day, it’s busy at the bird feeders outside my office window with the usual backyard crew. Carolina wrens, tufted titmice, blue jays, northern cardinals, downy woodpeckers, black-capped and Carolina chickadees and a...

greensourcedfw.org

Comments / 0

Related
Sun-Journal

Backyard Reflections

During the spring, summer, and fall I take to the woods, and last year I spent more time in other forests than ever before, researching whatever caught my attention. This penchant of mine is absolutely the best part of being a naturalist/ecologist/generalist. It was mushrooms for months, trees, autumn leaves, and lastly, just before snow, I turned my attention to ground covers. Knowing that a white blanket would soon be covering the forest floor, separating me from these earth-loving friends, I spent whole afternoons in their presence. Shiny wintergreen leaves hid bright red berries and more than once I had to crush a leaf to release its sweet scent. Most folks know the medicinal benefits of wintergreen, which include its ability to soothe sore muscles.
GARDENING
AFP

Birdwatchers flock for glimpse of rare snowy owl in US capital

The white dome of the US Capitol shines through the night, illuminating a small group huddled down the hill, bundled tightly against the winter cold and carrying long-lens cameras and binoculars. The motley crew are not there to photograph Washington's famous monuments -- they have their sights set on a rare creature that flew in from the Arctic: a snowy owl. "There he is!" shouts one of the birdwatchers. The crowd shifts positions to get a better angle.
ANIMALS
tching.com

Make an Easy Teacup Bird Feeder

“Come feed the little birds, show them you care. And you’ll be glad if you do. Their young ones are hungry, their nests are so bare. All it takes is tuppence from you.”. Bear with me for a while and you’ll see how I connect all the dots between my love of bird watching and drinking tea . . . and end up with teacups!
ANIMALS
bctv.org

Woods in Your Backyard Series

The vast majority of landowners have small woodlots less than 10 acres in size. Woods in Your Backyard Series is designed specifically, but not exclusively, for smaller landscapes. Join us to learn how landowners can positively influence the environment by implementing simple stewardship practices. Who is this for?. Landowners. Land...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Feeders#Red Tailed Hawk#Sharp Shinned Hawk#Wild Birds#Bird Food#Blue Jays#Northern Cardinals#American#Yaupon#Accipiters
houmatimes.com

Hunting App Created by Louisiana Sportsman Provides Airbnb Experience

A new app for hunters, hatched by Louisiana natives, secured investment from Callais Capital Management. Chief Investment Officer Harold “Hal” Callais said, “We invested in Mallard Bay because we are bullish on the hunting/fishing outfitter market. Louisiana is truly a sportsman’s paradise and so it makes sense that it’s started by and supported by Louisiana sportsmen.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Metro

Birds at the feeder

These rangy finches with speckled chests and slivers of yellow in their wings most love seeds, but they’ll go for suet too. They’re a territorial group, who don’t seem to like anyone much. Bewick’s wren. That white eyebrow distinguishes this elegant little bird, but so do...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Ashes of Winter the movie star dolphin released into Gulf

The ashes of Winter the dolphin were returned to the sea on Thursday, about two months after the beloved marine mammal of movie fame died at a Florida aquarium.Clearwater Marine Aquarium staff members released a Himalayan sea salt urn containing Winter's ashes into the Gulf of Mexico from the back of a U.S. Coast Guard response boat.“Being able to return Winter to her natural home was the best feeling in the world,” Kelly Martin, the aquarium’s vice president of animal care, said in a statement. “Our goal at Clearwater Marine Aquarium is always to rehabilitate rescued marine life so...
ANIMALS
People

Animal Rescues Work Together to Save 14 Dogs Set to Be Euthanized Right Before Christmas

Dogs set to be euthanized before 2022 got to celebrate the new year thanks to the hard work of several animal rescue groups. In December, Best Friends Animal Society received an email from a concerned animal lover about a Texas animal control shelter planning to euthanize 14 dogs because the facility could not care for the pets while the shelter was closed over the Christmas holiday.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
sunset.com

Six Houseplants You Need to Add to Your Collection

Collecting plants has become a national pastime, and there’s certainly an aspect of “more is more.” Flora Grubb, the face of the iconic Flora Grubb Gardens in San Francisco, which she co-owns with her partner, Saul Nadler, says she’s seen collection fever firsthand. “I have this...
GARDENING
The Independent

Bizarre natural spinning ice circle develops in Maine

A bizarre swirling ice disk has formed in a Maine river.The rotating ice circle has appeared in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, drawing onlookers to see the chilly phenomenon.The disk first appeared in the river in 2019 and garnered world-wide attention, before partially forming again in 2020.City officials encouraged people to post pictures of the disk, but warned people not to venture out on the ice, saying “It is not safe.”“IceDisk2022 is frozen in place on this frigid morning, but who knows what Mother Nature has in store for it next? Regardless, it’s still breathtaking. Stay tuned,” the city posted...
POLITICS
buffalobulletin.com

Groups team to provide hunts for kids with life-threatening illnesses

SUNDANCE — The Sundance chapter of the Muley Fanatics has made a name for itself by pursuing worthy goals to support wildlife and habitat, many of which have focused on the younger members of the community. Of special importance to Kyndell Flint, chapter founder, is a project introduced in...
SUNDANCE, WY
humaneanimalrescue.org

Providence

Location: HAR North, Rabbit Adoption, Cage 02 North Campus. This jet black beauty is Providence! She's a social and sweet girl looking for a place to call home. She was found running around with her hubby and seven children outside on a street called Rhode Island, hence her name. She still needs to be spayed, but will be before going to her new home. Come meet Providence today!
PETS
The Guardian

Houseplant of the week: four-coloured silver inch plant

It’s a fast-growing trailing plant in millennial pink. Its cultivar name, Tradescantia fluminensis quadricolor, means “four colours”, for its beautiful, variegated leaves, striped in green, silver, pale pink and red. Not only can it grow up to an inch a day, but you only need an inch of it to grow a new plant (hence its common name). So that’s a few birthday presents sorted.
GARDENING
HGTV

How to Get Rid of Earwigs

Earwig bugs look creepy, but in small numbers they can actually benefit your garden. In large numbers, they're pests on your plants and in your home. Learn when you really need to worry about how to get rid of earwigs. Earwigs are natural composters when they eat dead or decaying...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy